County Commission Votes 6-3 Against Idea Of Equal District Shares Of Bond Funds

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to reject an idea by Vice Chairman Greg Beck to equally spit up among the districts almost $800,000 in remaining bond funds.

He gained support only from Warren Mackey and Tim Boyd.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said during budget discussions last year there never was any mention of the allocated bond funds being "discretionary funds."

He said it was hoped that commission members would get together and use the money for an "impactful" project.

Commissioner Jim Fields got some of the money for fixing up the Red Bank track. Chairman Chester Bankston tried for $500,000 for the Central High track, but did not get the votes.

Albert Kiser, finance chairman, said actually there is "very little left" in available bond funds after other needs were met.

County Mayor Coppinger said a recent request was for some courtroom carpet after his office was told that people were tripping on the carpet.

Commissioner Greg Martin proposed giving the almost $800,000 to the county schools for some pressing needs at county school buildings. That motion did not get a second.

Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said commissioners had come under harsh criticism for use of discretionary money.

Randy Fairbanks, another commissioner, said, "I was called a thief. How much ridicule, brow beating and name calling can you take for getting money for your district?"

Commissioner Boyd said the six principals in his district could find places for his share.

He said, "I'm not afraid of the media."