County Commission Votes 6-3 Against Idea Of Equal District Shares Of Bond Funds

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to reject an idea by Vice Chairman Greg Beck to equally spit up among the districts almost $800,000 in remaining bond funds.

He gained support only from Warren Mackey and Tim Boyd.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said during budget discussions last year there never was any mention of the allocated bond funds being "discretionary funds."

He said it was hoped that commission members would get together and use the money for an "impactful" project.

Commissioner Jim Fields got some of the money for fixing up the Red Bank track. Chairman Chester Bankston tried for $500,000 for the Central High track, but did not get the votes.

Albert Kiser, finance chairman, said actually there is "very little left" in available bond funds after other needs were met.

County Mayor Coppinger said a recent request was for some courtroom carpet after his office was told that people were tripping on the carpet.

Commissioner Greg Martin proposed giving the almost $800,000 to the county schools for some pressing needs at county school buildings. That motion did not get a second.

Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said commissioners had come under harsh criticism for use of discretionary money.

Randy Fairbanks, another commissioner, said, "I was called a thief. How much ridicule, brow beating and name calling can you take for getting money for your district?"

Commissioner Boyd said the six principals in his district could find places for his share.

He said, "I'm not afraid of the media."

 


March 1, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/1/17

March 1, 2017

New County GOP Chairman Calls For Defeat Of "Staunchly Partisan Democrat" Berke

March 1, 2017

Church Closings Announced Due To Impending Weather


The new chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party is calling for the defeat of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. Attorney Joe DeGaetano said the mayor "is a staunchly partisan Democrat, ... (click for more)

Due to impending weather, churches are canceling services on Wednesday. Union Hill M. B. Church, 1800 North Chamberlain Ave., will be closed. The Cleveland Cowboy Church at 3040


The new chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party is calling for the defeat of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. Attorney Joe DeGaetano said the mayor "is a staunchly partisan Democrat, and we must make sure he is defeated in the current election." Chairman DeGaetano recommended that party members vote early as well as writing opinion letters to local newspapers.

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Okay, Hollywierd we get it. The world of entertainment and cinema arts do not support President Trump. But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.  What we do support

Roy Exum: My Garden This March

I can never remember a first day in March like this one – the daffodils are in full splendor, the crocus are wide awake, even the tulips are making a move. I know a guy who has already cut his grass! The signs of the earliest spring are everywhere. Golf course fairways are greening up. Suddenly the mounting prayers are that Mother Nature isn't setting us up for a fearsome late freeze

Sports

Region 3-3A Girls Title Game Postponed To Thursday At Bradley

The Region 3-3A tournament championship basketball game pitting Cumberland County and Bradley Central scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed until Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jim Smiddy Arena on the campus of Bradley Central High School. The delay was necessitated by the threat of severe storms in the area that caused the closing of several school systems, including Bradley

Tyner, Brainerd Boys Advance In 3-AA Hoops

ATHENS, Tenn. – Round Five is set for 7:30 Thursday night here at McMinn County High School. We're referring to the fifth time that Tyner and Brainerd will meet on the basketball court this season after both advanced to the Region 3-AA championship game with wins here in the semifinals Tuesday night. So far, both teams have won twice as they won in the other gym during the


