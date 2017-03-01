Boyd Says Visitors Bureau Spending $25,000 A Month On Travel; Doak Agrees To Meeting

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

County Commission Finance Committee Chairman Tim Boyd on Wednesday said the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau regularly spends about $25,000 per month on travel.

He said that was "one of the first items that caught my eye" after he said he got "an inch thick" packet from Auditor Jenneth Randall about CVB finances.

He said spending he picked out "just on the first few pages was incredible."

Commissioner Boyd said, "That is Hamilton County government money. That is not CVB money."

He said the audit report on the CVB that was handed out to commissioners last week "does not drill down" to closely examine Visitor Bureau spending practices.

He said the agency "is signing contracts for way into the six figures, spending money way into six figures" without any county oversight.

He said the CVB does have a board, but he said it is not an elected one responsible to the taxpayers.

Commissioner Boyd said, "This commission needs to take a real close look at that probable $7.1 million budget this year and see if we don't need to amend the 2007 resolution that gave them 100 percent of the hotel/motel tax money."

He said he did hear from CVB President Bob Doak and said they had a congenial conversation. He said they plan to meet soon on the topic of bureau spending.

