Former EMS Supervisor Nabbed In TBI Theft, Misconduct, And Forgery Case

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside authorities from the Tennessee comptroller of the Treasury, have obtained indictments for a now former EMS supervisor accused of misusing his position to steal narcotics.

On Aug. 17, 2016, at the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents began investigating the theft of fentanyl from the Cumberland County Ambulance Service. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Randy Davidson, 47, a supervisor for the organization, was responsible for the crime. Additionally, investigators determined Davidson forged the ambulance service’s controlled substance records in an attempt to conceal the theft. The ambulance service no longer employs Davidson.



On Monday, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Crossville man with two counts of theft under $1,000, one count of official misconduct, and one count of forgery. Agents arrested Davidson on Wednesday, and booked him in the Cumberland County Jail on $40,000 bond.

