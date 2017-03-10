East Ridge Gives Incentives For New Development By Bass Pro Shop; Exit 1 Beautification Project Moving Foward

Friday, March 10, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The city of East Ridge is focused on economic development, spurred by its designation of a border region. That status allows the city to receive a portion of the state sales tax that it generates. Earlier this week, the East Ridge Industrial Development Board approved a financial assistance incentive to a developer, Suhash Patel, for a building he is constructing at the SW corner of Truman and Ringgold Road that will hold five businesses including a Marco’s Pizza.

At the city council meeting Thursday night, the commissioners also approved the plan that will give $1 million in incentives to the developer over a 20-year period. It will be paid in $50,000 increments yearly. If the sales at the five businesses drop below the benchmark, the payments to the developer would be prorated down to match the drop in sales.

Over 20 years, it is projected that the city will receive $3.2 million from its portion of the state sales tax, $800,000 in local sales taxes and $250,000 from property taxes - far exceeding the city’s investment.

This is the third incentive program that the city is participating in. The first one was Bass Pro Shop at Jordan Crossing and the second is for a building where Dunkin Donuts will be located.

"East Ridge is changing and transforming," said Mayor Brent Lambert, "and we’re placing a great emphasis on beautifying our city." At the last council meeting final approval was given for a new sign ordinance that is intended to make signs consistent and more attractive while at the same time promoting businesses. On Thursday night an ordinance was approved on first reading that adopted architectural design standards and guidelines within commercially zoned districts. The chief Building and Fire Codes officer said the goal is for buildings to be long lasting and to enhance the city. They are not overbearing rules, he said. The new standards will apply to all new construction and any remodels of 50 percent or greater.

Some items included in the new code are the requirement that all sides of a building seen by the public be the same materials as the front. There is an acceptable list of building materials, colors must be earth-tones and roof mounted air conditioning units must be screened from view. Mayor Lambert said if there are no building standards, developers can do whatever they want to. He gave an example of one retailer that built an all brick store in East Brainerd, but used a Butler building in East Ridge.

City Attorney Mark Litchford said that there is an appeal process for these standards as well as a process for variances.

To go along with the efforts to make the city more attractive, Mayor Lambert said he would like to see signage to encourage people not to litter. "It should be obvious to everyone. It’s sad, but we need to do things as reminders," he said.

Another beautification project that received unanimous approval is landscaping the reconfigured interchange at Exit 1 on I-24. The plan that was approved Thursday night was designed by ASA Engineering. The $3 million project will consist of regularly spaced trees bordering the interstate, three concrete pedestals that will serve as place holders for publicly funded art, and a constructed wetlands that naturalizes the existing concrete ditches for drainage purposes. Vegetation will consist mainly of native plants that require little maintenance. A new retaining wall will serve as an art piece, and upgrades will be made to the medians on Ringgold Road. East Ridge considers this important since this exit is the gateway to the state of Tennessee and to Hamilton County as well as into East Ridge. Landscaping the exit qualifies as a cost for the border region, but maintenance does not. The city will have to pay $240,000, as the work is done, for phase one of the project and expects for maintenance cost the first year will be $100,000.

The application for four grants was given approval. The TDOT Highway Safety Office Grant, if received, would provide $250,000 with no cash match required. The money would be used to create a traffic unit and body cameras for the police department. The Walmart Foundation Community Grant for $1,900 will be used to purchase a mobile fingerprint reader, if received. The Tennessee Three-Star Grant for $5,000 would be for community programs through the fire and police departments. An application will also be made for the 2017-2018 Aquatic Stream Cleanup Grant.

The state of Tennessee comptroller’s office requested that the city adopt an open records policy.The model used was a policy from the state with information pertinent to East Ridge plugged in. The commissioners voted to approve the new policy.

Mayor Lambert announced there will be a public meeting on March 30 with Carta. The meeting will be for the public to let the city and Carta officials know what their transportation needs are.

The second commission meeting scheduled for March 23 has been cancelled because it falls on the week of Spring Break and some of the council members would be absent. The next meeting will be held on April 13 at 6:30 p.m.