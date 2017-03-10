 Friday, March 10, 2017 62.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Michael Gervais Captured In Louisiana

Friday, March 10, 2017
Michael Craig Gervais
Michael Craig Gervais

Several days after being added to the TBI’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, authorities in Louisiana have captured a Hamilton County, Tennessee man accused of raping a child.

Michael Craig Gervais, 49, was wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect. The TBI added Gervais, of Hixson, to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list on Tuesday.

On Thursday night, investigative efforts led the United States Marshals Service to a location in southern Louisiana where they located Gervais and arrested him without incident, with the assistance of local law enforcement officers.

At the time of this release, Gervais was in jail in Louisiana, being held without bond on a fugitive from justice warrant, awaiting extradition to Tennessee.


March 10, 2017

TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Michael Gervais Captured In Louisiana

March 10, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 9, 2017

Oglesby Wins In Alton Park Precincts Helped Him To Runoff With Incumbent Anderson In City Council District 7


Several days after being added to the TBI’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, authorities in Louisiana have captured a Hamilton County, Tennessee man accused of raping a child. Michael Craig Gervais, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALZAHRANI, MOHAMMED  6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT523 CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Erskine Oglesby Jr. won only the Alton Park precincts in the District 7 City Council contest, but it was enough to push him into a runoff with incumbent Chris Anderson. Councilman Anderson ... (click for more)


Breaking News

TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Michael Gervais Captured In Louisiana

Several days after being added to the TBI’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, authorities in Louisiana have captured a Hamilton County, Tennessee man accused of raping a child. Michael Craig Gervais, 49, was wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALZAHRANI, MOHAMMED  6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT523 CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE  4030 DORIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Day After The Chattanooga Elections

It’s been almost a year since my father, Senator Ward Crutchfield died.  I know from growing up and being in and around political events, campaigns and elections all my life how challenging it can be. Getting involved in politics is not easy and local elections are perhaps the hardest and often ugliest. They pit family against family, friends against friends and often the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christie Jordan’s Blivit

I was still a young boy in short pants when I was taught about a blivit. Actually, a blivit isn’t a real word but it is famous just the same. In the Deep South, a blivit is what you get when you try to jam ten pounds of ‘stuff’ into a five-pound sack. Truth of the matter is it can’t be done but people – smart and learned people at that – have been trying to master it for as long ... (click for more)

Sports

Hamilton Heights' Massengill Honorable Mention All-American

The Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks, in conjunction with a USAToday High School Sports release, are honored to announce that Junior, Jazmine Massengill, has been selected to the 2017 Honorable Mention USA Today All-American Team. Massengill, a Chattanooga native, has helped lead the Lady Hawks to a 28-1 overall record. The Hamilton Heights squad is currently ranked #3 in the nation ... (click for more)

UTC's Joyner Named Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) was selected the Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association (TSWA).   Joyner led the Mocs to the 2017 Southern Conference Tournament title, its fifth straight and 18th overall. She averaged 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocked shots per game on her way to being named ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors