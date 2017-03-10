Matthew Anthony Corbin Charged With Burglarizing His Neighbor's House In Cleveland

Friday, March 10, 2017

Detectives have charged Matthew Anthony Corbin, 28, of Cleveland, for his involvement in his neighbor’s burglary that occurred at a residence on Nottingham Circle.

On Monday, patrol deputies and detectives responded to the residence, where the homeowner stated someone entered his house. The homeowner advised a blue plastic piggy bank was missing that had approximately $50 in change, and approximately $10 was missing from a white ceramic piggy back that was left at the residence. The homeowner’s wife also discovered her medication, 40 Alprazolam tablets, was missing as well.



During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence at the scene which linked Corbin to the burglary. Furthermore, it was discovered Corbin lived directly across the street from the burglarized residence. Statements from the homeowners revealed Corbin was found hiding behind a bathroom door in their residence when they returned to their home last year in April, which was well before the burglary occurred.



Corbin has been charged and arrested for aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000, and currently has appearance bond of. He also faces a misdemeanor violation of probation warrant.

