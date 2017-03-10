Friday, March 10, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Freeman).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.

Proclamation - “Certified Government Financial Manager Month”

March/April, 2017



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending

Article V, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44(3), relative to side

building setbacks. (Passed on First Reading on 1/24/17)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



b. MR-2017-020 McCallie Commons, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and

abandoning a portion of the unopened alley off of the 600 block of O’Neal Street to

allow for construction of a student housing development, as detailed on the attached

map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by

Transportation) (District 8)



c. An ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 10098 closing and abandoning Vine

Street located between the Southeastern line of Douglas Street and the Northwestern

line of Palmetto Street between McCallie Avenue and East 5th Street for the

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017

Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to Family

Promise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.



PLANNING



b. 2017-022 Eda Waldorf and Green & Lofty, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3

Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter

38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 225 Baker Street, more

particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone,

subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by Planning and

recommended for denial by Staff) (District 2)

c. 2017-028 Joseph Ingram and Larry & Kristina Wood (Zero Lot Line Residential

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 508 Tucker Street, more particularly

described herein, at the Zero Lot Line Residential Zone. (Recommended for denial

by Planning and Staff) (District 2)



d. 2017-025 James Pratt for Callio Properties, LLC and Wanda Kay Kennedy (R-5

Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

property located at 8611 Petty Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5

Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (Recommended for approval

by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff) (District 4)



e. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3

Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter

38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4821 and 4905 Central

Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3

Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by

Planning and Staff) (District 7)

f. 2017-026 Mark Siedlecki (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-4 Special Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1903 and 1907 McCallie Avenue,

more particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-4

Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by

Planning and Staff) (District 8)

g. 2017-024 Highland Park, LLC (CNE) c/o Bob McNutt (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC

Urban General Commercial Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2100 through 2106 and 2116 Union

Avenue; and 2100, 2105, 2107, 2109, and 2111 Bailey Avenue, more particularly

described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial

Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (District 9)

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



h. MR-2017-023 Allen Headrick Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closing

and abandoning a portion of the 1100 block of Kinsey Drive, as detailed on the

attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by

Transportation) (District 4)



VII. Resolutions:



GENERAL SERVICES



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a First Amendment to Lease

Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with OBC Properties Delaware, LLC

extending the term of the current lease for the space occupied by the Eastgate Library

for an additional five (5) years at a rent rate of $7,683.55 per month, for an annual

amount of $92,202.60, for a total amount of $461,013.00. (District 6)



HUMAN RESOURCES



b. A resolution authorizing Collins and Company to pay an on-the-job injury settlement

to an ex-City Employee, Robert Dean Bates, in the amount of $31,100.12 for a

permanent partial impairment rating in accordance with the City’s injury on duty

policy.



PLANNING



c. 2017-031 DL Enterprises (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a

Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property

located at 5565 Cassandra Smith Road, subject to certain conditions.

(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (District 3)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. W-15-001-201 to W.O. Construction Company, Inc. of

Livingston, TN, MBWWTP Detritors Rehabilitation, a Non-Consent Decree Project,

in the amount of $2,662,876.00, with a contingency amount of $135,000.00, for an

amount not to exceed $2,796,876.00. (District 1)



e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. C-13-001-202 to Advance One Development, LLC of Charlotte,

NC, Summit Landfill Gas Extraction System Additions, in the amount of

$266,375.00, with a contingency amount of $26,600.00, for an amount not to exceed

$292,975.00. (District 4)



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. W-12-021-201 to Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, Georgia,

Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation of South Chickamauga Creek 5 Sub-Basin, in the

amount of $2,626,985.00, with a contingency amount of $250,000.00, for an amount

not to exceed $2,876,985.00, subject to SRF loan approval. (Districts 5 & 6)



Transportation



g. A resolution authorizing Northshore Development LLC ? Randall Addison, property

owner, to use temporarily the right-of-way at Lots 28 and 29 Pine Ridge Road for the

purpose of improving the right-of-way for public access, as shown on the maps

attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.

(District 1)



h. A resolution authorizing NoName, LLC ? William B. Raines, property owner, to use

temporarily the right-of-way located at 235, 237, and 239 Martin Luther King

Boulevard for the purpose of placing a railing, tables, and chairs for patio seating, as

shown on the maps attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to

certain conditions. (District 8)



i. A resolution authorizing Robert Franklin on behalf of property owner, James K.

White, III, to use temporarily the right-of-way located at 1100 Market Street (Edney

Building) for the purpose of installing a canopy and grease trap, as shown on the

maps attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain

conditions. (District 8)



VIII. Departmental Reports:



IX. Purchases.



X. Other Business.



a) City Attorney Report - Update on Alstom Settlement.



XI. Committee Reports.



XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, March 21, 2017.



XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.



XIV. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2017

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hakeem).



3. Minute Approval.



4 Special Presentation.



5. Ordinances – Final Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017

Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $161,000.00 from contingency to Family

Promise in support of the Veterans Emergency Shelter Program.



PLANNING



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



6. Ordinances – First Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 12 to adopt

electronic citation regulations and fees.



GENERAL SERVICES



b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Section 26-24,

Fee Schedule for Municipal Golf Courses.

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Section 26-24,

Fee Schedule for Municipal Golf Courses. (Alternate Version)



7. Resolutions:



GENERAL SERVICES

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Agreement to Exercise Option to

Renew with Chattanooga Radio Control, in substantially the form attached, for a term

of one (1) year for the lease of approximately six (6) acres and a defined fly zone for

the flying of model airplanes, club meetings, and other connected activities, with an

address of 4246 Woodland Drive, on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 140-133. (District

4)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Interceptor

Sewer System, for the purchase and installation of a laboratory software and data

management system with associated support, for an amount not to exceed $68,326.20.



c. A resolution authorizing the waiver of the Heritage Park event fees in the amount of

$227.50 to host a fundraiser benefiting the family of a child, Liam Striker, who just

had a liver transplant. (District 7)



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into three (3) one (1) year term blanket agreements for professional services

with (1) W.M. Whitaker; (2) CDM Smith; and (3) Stantec for Green

Infrastructure/Stay-on-Volume Bank Program services, subject to additional renewal

options estimated at $300,000.00 for use by all departments.

Transportation



e. A resolution authorizing Branch Waterside Associates, L.P. ? Chris Didier to use

temporarily the right-of-way located at 7300 McCutcheon Road for the purpose of

installing a temporary retaining wall, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made

a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)



8. Departmental Reports:



9. Purchases.



10. Other Business.



11. Committee Reports.



12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, March 28, 2017.



13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.



14. Adjournment.