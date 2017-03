Snow Expected In Chattanooga Saturday Night

Friday, March 10, 2017

Snow is expected Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Chattanooga. Here is the report from the National Weather Service:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 4AM EST SAT . ..WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING WITH MUCH COLDER AIR ANTICIPATED OVER THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK... .A COLD AIR MASS WILL CONTINUE TO SETTLE INTO THE TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS TONIGHT AND SATURDAY. AN UPPER LEVEL STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS LATE SATURDAYTHROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WILL BEGIN LATE SATURDAY, BECOMING ALL SNOW DURING THE EVENING. PERIODS OF SNOW IS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IN THE VALLEY TO 3 TO 6 INCHES ACROSS THE FAR EASTERN TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS. TRAVEL CONDITIONS MAY DETERIORATE SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY MORNING, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS, SECONDARY ROADS, AND BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. TEMPERATURES SHOULD WARM ENOUGH SUNDAY TO ALLEVIATE MOST TRAVEL ISSUES BY AFTERNOON. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR FURTHER UPDATES THROUGH THE WEEKEND.