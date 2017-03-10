Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 3-9

It’s been almost a year since my father, Senator Ward Crutchfield died. I know from growing up and being in and around political events, campaigns and elections all my life how challenging it can be. Getting involved in politics is not easy and local elections are perhaps the hardest and often ugliest. They pit family against family, friends against friends and often the ... (click for more)

I was still a young boy in short pants when I was taught about a blivit. Actually, a blivit isn’t a real word but it is famous just the same. In the Deep South, a blivit is what you get when you try to jam ten pounds of ‘stuff’ into a five-pound sack. Truth of the matter is it can’t be done but people – smart and learned people at that – have been trying to master it for as long ... (click for more)