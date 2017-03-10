Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 3-9

The Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks, in conjunction with a USAToday High School Sports release, are honored to announce that Junior, Jazmine Massengill, has been selected to the 2017 Honorable Mention USA Today All-American Team. Massengill, a Chattanooga native, has helped lead the Lady Hawks to a 28-1 overall record. The Hamilton Heights squad is currently ranked #3 in the nation ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) was selected the Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association (TSWA). Joyner led the Mocs to the 2017 Southern Conference Tournament title, its fifth straight and 18th overall. She averaged 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocked shots per game on her way to being named ... (click for more)