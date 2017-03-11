Dusting Of Snow Arrives In Chattanooga Saturday Night; W Road, Roberts Mill Road Closed

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Snow with huge flakes arrived in Chattanooga just after dark on Saturday.

However, it later tapered off, leaving mainly car windshields white.

Roy Exum on Lookout Mountain reported: "At 8:30 p.m., my car has a thin coating of white sleet/snow, and the grass on either side of the driveway is dusted, but the roads are clear and passable."

Snow was expected off and on throughout the night before ending early Sunday morning.

Chattanooga is under a winter weather advisory until Sunday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has temporarily closed Roberts Mill Road and the W Road due to inclement conditions. It is unclear at this time when either roads will be reopened.

Temperatures were to remain cold through next week, dropping to as low as 24 on Wednesday night.



Another round of snow is in the forecast for next weekend.

Please email your snow photos to

news@chattanoogan.com