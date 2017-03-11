Pedestrian Struck On East 11th Street

Tyrone McCullom, 49, was struck by a car on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:50 p.m. Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 730 East 11th Street.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The vehicle was parked on the side of E. 11th Street facing west. Mr. McCullom walked in front of that vehicle and another parked vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Herman Brown Sr., 59, accelerated forward striking Mr. McCullom and the parked vehicle. Mr. McCullom suffered severe injuries and was transported via ambulance to a hospital. The parked vehicle that was struck was unoccupied.

Charges are pending investigation. Chattanooga Traffic Division is investigating this crash and will follow all leads.



