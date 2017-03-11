 Saturday, March 11, 2017 43.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Pedestrian Struck On East 11th Street

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tyrone McCullom, 49, was struck by a car on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:50 p.m. Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 730 East 11th Street.

 

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The vehicle was parked on the side of E. 11th Street facing west. Mr. McCullom walked in front of that vehicle and another parked vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Herman Brown Sr., 59, accelerated forward striking Mr. McCullom and the parked vehicle. Mr. McCullom suffered severe injuries and was transported via ambulance to a hospital. The parked vehicle that was struck was unoccupied.

 

Charges are pending investigation. Chattanooga Traffic Division is investigating this crash and will follow all leads.

 



March 11, 2017

Pedestrian Struck On East 11th Street

March 11, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 11, 2017

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Former Chattanooga Detective Karl Fields


Tyrone McCullom, 49, was struck by a car on Friday afternoon. A t approximately 1:50 p .m.  Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 730 East 11th Street.   The ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE  113 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A judge dismissed charges against former Chattanooga detective Karl Fields on Friday afternoon. Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman said the state had not proven its case. Fields, who was ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Pedestrian Struck On East 11th Street

Tyrone McCullom, 49, was struck by a car on Friday afternoon. A t approximately 1:50 p .m.  Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 730 East 11th Street.   The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The vehicle was parked on the side of E. 11th Street facing west. Mr. McCullom walked in front of that vehicle and another parked vehicle. The driver ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE  113 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ADAIR, VERNANEOUS DEWAYNE  2025 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Day After The Chattanooga Elections

It’s been almost a year since my father, Senator Ward Crutchfield died.  I know from growing up and being in and around political events, campaigns and elections all my life how challenging it can be. Getting involved in politics is not easy and local elections are perhaps the hardest and often ugliest. They pit family against family, friends against friends and often the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Dropout's New Chance

Let’s suppose you are 19 years old, already in life’s rut with a minimum-wage job. For the last five months, you’ve been stacking bricks, this in either the hot sun or freezing rain, and one day after work you and Lebron slip off and go get drunk. The next day you lose your job because you can’t get out of the clink in time and now you are standing before a judge on the misdemeanor. ... (click for more)

Sports

Hamilton Heights' Massengill Honorable Mention All-American

The Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks, in conjunction with a USAToday High School Sports release, are honored to announce that Junior, Jazmine Massengill, has been selected to the 2017 Honorable Mention USA Today All-American Team. Massengill, a Chattanooga native, has helped lead the Lady Hawks to a 28-1 overall record. The Hamilton Heights squad is currently ranked #3 in the nation ... (click for more)

UTC's Joyner Named Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) was selected the Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association (TSWA).   Joyner led the Mocs to the 2017 Southern Conference Tournament title, its fifth straight and 18th overall. She averaged 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocked shots per game on her way to being named ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors