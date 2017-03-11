 Saturday, March 11, 2017 35.3°F   snow   Light Snow

Jury Finds McCullough Guilty Of Manslaughter In Stabbing Death Of Niece

Saturday, March 11, 2017

A Criminal Court jury found Eric McCullough guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of his niece.

The case was heard by a jury in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole.

Antwon Lee, who was stabbed during the same incident at College Hill Courts in July 2015, testified for the state.

Lee attacked McCullough in court, knocking him down, at one preliminary hearing. The hearing was rescheduled and special precautions were taken at the next hearing date to keep the two apart.  

The slaying victim, Tyecha McCullough, was 23.

 


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 11, 2017

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Former Chattanooga Detective Karl Fields


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE  113 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A judge dismissed charges against former Chattanooga detective Karl Fields on Friday afternoon. Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman said the state had not proven its case. Fields, who was ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE  113 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ADAIR, VERNANEOUS DEWAYNE  2025 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Affordable Care Act Protects With No Prejudice

I am writing this note through tears. What do my tears represent and why do they come so easily? I shed them for people that I love living with cystic fibrosis. You may ask why now, of all times, would I be especially emotional?  My son, King, who is living with CF and was born in 2011 has, until now, lived in an age of scientific discovery and great advancement. Our family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Dropout's New Chance

Let’s suppose you are 19 years old, already in life’s rut with a minimum-wage job. For the last five months, you’ve been stacking bricks, this in either the hot sun or freezing rain, and one day after work you and Lebron slip off and go get drunk. The next day you lose your job because you can’t get out of the clink in time and now you are standing before a judge on the misdemeanor. ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: Global Playing Experience Shaped English's Hoops Future

(The first of two articles) Several college basketball recruiters showed considerable interest in a strapping 6-foot-4 forward at Olar High School in Denmark, South Carolina. Morehead State, South Carolina, Clemson, Jacksonville, Florida and South Carolina State wanted the promising senior. But Dell English, whose son Rodney was luring those recruiters to Denmark, a ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Drops Two at Holy City Showdown

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team dropped two games, a 2-1 loss to UMass-Lowell and a 5-2 loss to tournament-host Charleston, on Saturday as part of the Holy City Showdown. The pair of losses puts the Mocs record at 7-16 on the season as they have dropped six of the last seven games. They'll wrap up play at the Holy City Showdown tomorrow against Northern Kentucky at 9:30 ... (click for more)


