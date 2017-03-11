Jury Finds McCullough Guilty Of Manslaughter In Stabbing Death Of Niece

Saturday, March 11, 2017

A Criminal Court jury found Eric McCullough guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of his niece.

The case was heard by a jury in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole.

Antwon Lee, who was stabbed during the same incident at College Hill Courts in July 2015, testified for the state.

Lee attacked McCullough in court, knocking him down, at one preliminary hearing. The hearing was rescheduled and special precautions were taken at the next hearing date to keep the two apart.

The slaying victim, Tyecha McCullough, was 23.

