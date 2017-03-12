Jalen Little, 19, Shot Multiple Times; Is Latest Chattanooga Homicide Victim

Sunday, March 12, 2017

A 19-year old male who was shot multiple times early Sunday morning is the latest Chattanooga homicide victim. He was identified as Jalen Little.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 12:36 a.m. to the 800 block of Oak Tree Drive to investigate reports of a person shot.

Responding officers located one victim on the scene who had been shot a number of times.

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.