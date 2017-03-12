 Sunday, March 12, 2017 59.1°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Jalen Little, 19, Shot Multiple Times; Is Latest Chattanooga Homicide Victim

Sunday, March 12, 2017

A 19-year old male who was shot multiple times early Sunday morning is the latest Chattanooga homicide victim. He was identified as Jalen Little. 

 

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 12:36 a.m.  to the 800 block of Oak Tree Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. 

 

Responding officers located one victim on the scene who had been shot a number of times.

 

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

 

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

 

The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is following all leads.

 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


March 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER  1174 KEYS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30736  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Snow with huge flakes arrived in Chattanooga just after dark on Saturday. However, it later tapered off, leaving mainly car windshields white in the valley. There was more snow on the

Tyrone McCullom, 49, was struck by a car on Friday afternoon. A t approximately 1:50 p .m.  Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 730 East 11th Street.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER  1174 KEYS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30736  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Dusting Of Snow Arrives In Chattanooga Saturday Night; W Road, Roberts Mill Road Closed, Then Reopened

Snow with huge flakes arrived in Chattanooga just after dark on Saturday. However, it later tapered off, leaving mainly car windshields white in the valley. There was more snow on the higher elevations, but it began to melt quickly when the sun came out on Sunday. Snow  continued off and on throughout the night before ending early Sunday morning. The Hamilton

Opinion

I Am Claboose

At my age I've come to understand that my attention to the obituary section is required more and more every day. Regardless, I don't do it enough. For that reason, I've learned to shut my mouth when somebody says "I gotta go to a funeral today" because before, I'd blurt "Who died?" which would be followed by "Oh man, I'm sorry, I didn't know that." which is reasonably interpreted

Roy Exum: Let’s Change The Blanket

In the nation's farming circles there is a sage observation that is repeated on the second Sunday in March every year. "Only the government would ask us to believe that if we cut a foot off the top of a blanket, and then sew it to the bottom of the same blanket, we will have a longer blanket." This morning at 2 a.m. our clocks jumped ahead an hour as we switched from standard

Sports

Boys State: In Three Short Years English Has ‘Canes In State Tourney

(The second of two articles) When Rodney English played professional basketball in China, there were three people that spoke the English language: Rodney, Kimberly, his wife, and one other player. A Chinese translator was assigned to the group. Kimberly's patience was wearing thin though. She was basically just sitting around, unable to work without a work visa and they

John Shearer: SEC Basketball Tournament Was Held At UT Before World War II

 Except for a few brief stretches or seasons, the Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament has not historically drawn a whole lot of anticipation among Tennessee Vol fans in recent decades.   That is probably true for fans of most SEC schools not named Kentucky. After all, this is a football conference first and foremost.   But during four seasons


