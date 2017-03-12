 Sunday, March 12, 2017 40.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Teen Shot Multiple Times Is Latest Chattanooga Homicide Victim

Sunday, March 12, 2017

A 19-year male who was shot multiple times early Sunday morning is the latest Chattanooga homicide victim.

 

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 12:36 a.m.  to the 800 block of Oak Tree Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. 

 

Oak Tree Drive is just north of Ashland Terrace in Hixson.

 

Responding officers located one victim on the scene who had been shot a number of times.

 

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

 

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

 

The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is following all actionable leads.

 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Jury Finds McCullough Guilty Of Manslaughter In Stabbing Death Of Niece

Dusting Of Snow Arrives In Chattanooga Saturday Night; W Road, Roberts Mill Road Closed


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER  1174 KEYS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30736  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000 --- ARMSTRONG, STEPHEN KELLY  3716 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Dusting Of Snow Arrives In Chattanooga Saturday Night; W Road, Roberts Mill Road Closed, Then Reopened

Snow with huge flakes arrived in Chattanooga just after dark on Saturday. However, it later tapered off, leaving mainly car windshields white in the valley. Snow  continued off and on throughout the night before ending early Sunday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office temporarily closed Roberts Mill Road and the W Road due to inclement conditions.  ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Affordable Care Act Protects With No Prejudice

I am writing this note through tears. What do my tears represent and why do they come so easily? I shed them for people that I love living with cystic fibrosis. You may ask why now, of all times, would I be especially emotional?  My son, King, who is living with CF and was born in 2011 has, until now, lived in an age of scientific discovery and great advancement. Our family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let’s Change The Blanket

In the nation’s farming circles there is a sage observation that is repeated on the second Sunday in March every year. “Only the government would ask us to believe that if we cut a foot off the top of a blanket, and then sew it to the bottom of the same blanket, we will have a longer blanket.” This morning at 2 a.m. our clocks jumped ahead an hour as we switched from standard ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: Global Playing Experience Shaped English's Hoops Future

(The first of two articles) Several college basketball recruiters showed considerable interest in a strapping 6-foot-4 forward at Olar High School in Denmark, South Carolina. Morehead State, South Carolina, Clemson, Jacksonville, Florida and South Carolina State wanted the promising senior. But Dell English, whose son Rodney was luring those recruiters to Denmark, a ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Drops Two at Holy City Showdown

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team dropped two games, a 2-1 loss to UMass-Lowell and a 5-2 loss to tournament-host Charleston, on Saturday as part of the Holy City Showdown. The pair of losses puts the Mocs record at 7-16 on the season as they have dropped six of the last seven games. They'll wrap up play at the Holy City Showdown tomorrow against Northern Kentucky at 9:30 ... (click for more)


