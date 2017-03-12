Teen Shot Multiple Times Is Latest Chattanooga Homicide Victim

Sunday, March 12, 2017

A 19-year male who was shot multiple times early Sunday morning is the latest Chattanooga homicide victim.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 12:36 a.m. to the 800 block of Oak Tree Drive to investigate reports of a person shot.

Oak Tree Drive is just north of Ashland Terrace in Hixson.

Responding officers located one victim on the scene who had been shot a number of times.

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.