Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BOWEN, DANIEL DON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT/SHOPLIFTING)
|
|BROWN, DAVID EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MDMA (ECSTASY)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|EDWARDS, JOSIAH TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|FOX, TAYLOR LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GODOY, ARTURO FREDERICO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HALE, ALAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HENDLEY, TAJ MYKEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HERNANDEZ-CANEDO, RIGOBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HOLMES, DOUGLAS LEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAND, SARA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/01/1950
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, ROBERT M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS - METH RELATED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SCOGGINS, STEPHEN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/07/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TATE, JASON ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRAN, TU NGAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
|
|WESTMORELAND, CHARLES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, MONICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/12/2017
Charge(s):
|