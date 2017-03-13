 Monday, March 13, 2017 44.1°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, March 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BOWEN, DANIEL DON 
200 HUNT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT/SHOPLIFTING)
---
BROWN, DAVID EDGAR 
622 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY 
1901 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH 
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAW, LATRAISE DERON 
813 KAY CIRCLE EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MDMA (ECSTASY)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DANIEL, STEPHEN CHARLES 
3041 WOLBURN ST.

ATLANTA, 30084 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
EDWARDS, JOSIAH TREMAYNE 
4664 CARRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
FOX, TAYLOR LAUREN 
8047 ROSEMERE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GODOY, ARTURO FREDERICO 
1604 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALE, ALAN KEITH 
12361 NEE CEE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HENDLEY, TAJ MYKEL 
4824 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HERNANDEZ-CANEDO, RIGOBERT 
4723 ACHATA WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
HOLMES, DOUGLAS LEON 
1201 ISABELLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER 
8743 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
---
LAND, SARA JOYCE 
1306 COLEMAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEE, ROBERT M 
1510 E 18TH ST. APT#A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LEWIS, CARLA DEE 
12310 SOUTH MAIN STREET APT A TRENTON, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOACH, TAYLOR LEE 
107 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH 
3516 MIMBRO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374121341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE 
2005 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE 
9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS - METH RELATED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SCOGGINS, STEPHEN ASHLEY 
5902 STONEWAL DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, JOHN DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TATE, JASON ARTHUR 
3115 GREENWICH AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRAN, TU NGAN 
3763 MINOR OAK RUN LILBURN, 30047 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI 
2204 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
WESTMORELAND, CHARLES LEBRON 
1108 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, MONICA RENEE 
1317 TOWN HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

