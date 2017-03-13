Arrest Made In Case In Which Man Was Robbed On Cherry Street By Machete-Wielding Youths

Monday, March 13, 2017

An arrest has been made in a case in which a man was robbed on Cherry Street downtown by two youths wielding a machete.

Police said Romeo Romell Perkins, 18, of College Hill Courts, admitted taking part in the March 4 holdup.

He was tracked down after the robbery victim alerted police that his stolen credit card had been used to run up a $72.27 bill at the City Cafe.

The victim said he had attended a wedding at Miller Plaza and was walking toward his car near the courthouse. He was in the 700 block of Cherry Street when he noticed two black males walking toward him.

When he crossed the street, the pair also crossed at the same time. When they met one of the youths pulled out a machete with a 12-inch blade with a rounded tip.

He was told, "Give me all your money."

The victim said he was told not to look at the youth with the machete. He said when he did glance at him that he put the blade closer to his face.

He was ordered to lie on the ground just before the pair ran off with his iPhone, his car keys and his wallet that contained about $30 and several credit cards.

The victim said the second participant appeared nervous and stood back from the robber with the machete.

Police said they searched for the pair, but could not find them. There were no security cameras in that vicinity.

The victim later found the machete between two nearby buildings.

He then notified police about his card being used at the restaurant and at Wish.com.

Police were able to obtain still photos of the person who used the card from the City Cafe camera system. The photos were distributed, and a short time later an officer took Perkins into custody.

He was shown the machete and advised that it was the same one he had used in the robbery.

Perkins admitted using the credit card and recited the items that had been bought with it at the cafe, which matched up with the receipt.

He said he had thrown the wallet into a sewer. A search was made for it, but it had been washed away by a heavy rain.

Perkins said the keys were at his home, and he retrieved them so they could be returned to the victim.