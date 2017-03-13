 Monday, March 13, 2017 45.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Arrest Made In Case In Which Man Was Robbed On Cherry Street By Machete-Wielding Youths

Monday, March 13, 2017
Romeo Romell Perkins
Romeo Romell Perkins

An arrest has been made in a case in which a man was robbed on Cherry Street downtown by two youths wielding a machete.

Police said Romeo Romell Perkins, 18, of College Hill Courts, admitted taking part in the March 4 holdup.

He was tracked down after the robbery victim alerted police that his stolen credit card had been used to run up a $72.27 bill at the City Cafe.

The victim said he had attended a wedding at Miller Plaza and was walking toward his car near the courthouse. He was in the 700 block of Cherry Street when he noticed two black males walking toward him.

When he crossed the street, the pair also crossed at the same time. When they met one of the youths pulled out a machete with a 12-inch blade with a rounded tip.

He was told, "Give me all your money."

The victim said he was told not to look at the youth with the machete. He said when he did glance at him that he put the blade closer to his face.

He was ordered to lie on the ground just before the pair ran off with his iPhone, his car keys and his wallet that contained about $30 and several credit cards.

The victim said the second participant appeared nervous and stood back from the robber with the machete.

Police said they searched for the pair, but could not find them. There were no security cameras in that vicinity.

The victim later found the machete between two nearby buildings.

He then notified police about his card being used at the restaurant and at Wish.com.

Police were able to obtain still photos of the person who used the card from the City Cafe camera system. The photos were distributed, and a short time later an officer took Perkins into custody.

He was shown the machete and advised that it was the same one he had used in the robbery.

Perkins admitted using the credit card and recited the items that had been bought with it at the cafe, which matched up with the receipt.

He said he had thrown the wallet into a sewer. A search was made for it, but it had been washed away by a heavy rain.

Perkins said the keys were at his home, and he retrieved them so they could be returned to the victim.

 

 


March 13, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For March 6-12

March 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 6-12: HUGHETT     AMANDA     MICHELE      W/F     ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BOWEN, DANIEL DON  200 HUNT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER  1174 KEYS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30736  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For March 6-12

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 6-12: HUGHETT     AMANDA     MICHELE      W/F     37        Officer BEDFORD     SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, BATTERY-FVA LONG DUSTIN         ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BOWEN, DANIEL DON  200 HUNT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT/SHOPLIFTING) --- BROWN, DAVID EDGAR  622 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Am Claboose

At my age I’ve come to understand that my attention to the obituary section is required more and more every day. Regardless, I don’t do it enough. For that reason, I’ve learned to shut my mouth when somebody says “I gotta go to a funeral today” because before, I’d blurt “Who died?” which would be followed by “Oh man, I’m sorry, I didn’t know that.” which is reasonably interpreted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A $20K Documentary?

Just when I thought I had seen and heard the very best of buffoonery with watching our public schools over the last 14 months, Chuckles the Clown once again came calling. During a committee meeting of the Hamilton County School Board last week, it was mentioned Interim Superintendent Kirk Kelly had received a call from the people at The Discovery Channel who were eager to showcase ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: In Three Short Years English Has ‘Canes In State Tourney

(The second of two articles) When Rodney English played professional basketball in China, there were three people that spoke the English language: Rodney, Kimberly, his wife, and one other player. A Chinese translator was assigned to the group. Kimberly’s patience was wearing thin though. She was basically just sitting around, unable to work without a work visa and they ... (click for more)

John Shearer: SEC Basketball Tournament Was Held At UT Before World War II

 Except for a few brief stretches or seasons, the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament has not historically drawn a whole lot of anticipation among Tennessee Vol fans in recent decades.   That is probably true for fans of most SEC schools not named Kentucky. After all, this is a football conference first and foremost.   But during four seasons ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors