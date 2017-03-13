Blake Arrested For Sexual Battery Against Employee Of Lookout Valley Motel

Monday, March 13, 2017

Police have charged Michael Leslie Blake with sexual battery in an incident last Wednesday at a Lookout Valley motel.

An employee said Blake tried to fondle her while they were working on the same shift.

She said he had made sexual gestures to her in the past. On this occasion, she said as she was walking by he thrust his private part toward her.

The woman said she immediately left the area and went to the front.

A short time later, she said Blake walked into the office and began rolling his tongue around. She said she responded by slapping him in the face.

She said when she tried to leave that Blake grabbed her by the wrists and shoved her against the wall. She said she was able to fight free and call police.

The woman said she did not know Blake's address, but had dropped him off from work on one occasion. She said it was on Carnation Street in Lookout Valley - on the left with an old porch.

Police located Blake standing outside 358 Carnation St. He is from Jamaica and someone with him translated for him.

Blake denied assaulting the woman.

Another employee who was present said he heard a loud commotion coming from the office. He said he observed the female walk out and was crying and seemed upset.