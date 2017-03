Freeze Warning Issued For Hamilton County As Cold Weather Continues

Monday, March 13, 2017

A freeze warning has been issued for Hamilton County overnight on Tuesday as the cold weather continues.

Meanwhile, a late season winter storm will be moving across the region northeast of Chattanooga through Tuesday bringing accumulating snowfall amounts up to four inches to the higher elevations of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Southwest North Carolina.

Here is a statement from the National Weather Service:

FREEZE WARNING FROM 12AM EDT WED UNTIL 12PM EDTWED . ..FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT/11 PM CDT/ TUESDAY NIGHT TO NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TUESDAYNIGHT TO NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY. * EVENT...TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TO DIP INTO THE UPPER TEENS TO LOWER 20S IN MOST LOCATIONS. * TIMING...TEMPERATURES SHOULD FALL TO BELOW FREEZING BY AROUND MIDNIGHT IN MANY LOCATIONS, AND CONTINUE BELOW FREEZING THROUGH MUCH OR ALL OF WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT UNPROTECTED WILL LIKELY BE SIGNIFICANTLY DAMAGED OR KILLED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE OCCURRING OR ARE HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL OR SIGNIFICANTLY DAMAGE CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT UNPROTECTED.