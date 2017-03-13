Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/09/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|BENTON, THOMAS CLARK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BOND, MERCEDES LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BONINE, ANGELA B
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BURGESS, CHLOE ALEXANERA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000)
|
|BUSH, SHAQUAN VENISE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHADWICK, ZACHARY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
|
|DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|ENGLISH, MATTENA SHAVEH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOSS, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRANT, BRIANNA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PAROLE (ROBBERY)
|
|HARROLD, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HENEGAR, DAVID JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/23/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, FELICIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|KELLEY, LISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, SANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|LIMON, AARON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOOMIS, DAWN E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLURE, JOHN E
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/25/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- ASSAULT
|
|MCLEOD, RICHARD DALLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORROW, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MULLINAX, SANDRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PLANK, JEREMIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|RICHMOND, KAMDEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/20/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|ROBERTS, DONALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ROBINSON, SETH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, SHARIKA DONNELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/18/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|SCOTT, JADA M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SHROPSHIRE, TRAVIS JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|SMITH, NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)
|
|STINER, DANNY JOE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF METH
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|TALLEY, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|TRIMBLE, ERIC KYNTARIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|VAUGHN, MAURICE GRADY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, SUMMER BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
|