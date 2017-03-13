 Tuesday, March 14, 2017 41.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, March 13, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/09/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
BENTON, THOMAS CLARK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BOND, MERCEDES LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BONINE, ANGELA B
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BURGESS, CHLOE ALEXANERA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000)
BUSH, SHAQUAN VENISE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHADWICK, ZACHARY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
ENGLISH, MATTENA SHAVEH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOSS, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
GRANT, BRIANNA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE(DCS/JJD)
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PAROLE (ROBBERY)
HARROLD, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENEGAR, DAVID JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/23/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, FELICIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
KELLEY, LISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, SANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LIMON, AARON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOOMIS, DAWN E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
MCCLURE, JOHN E
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/25/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • ASSAULT
MCLEOD, RICHARD DALLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORROW, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULLINAX, SANDRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PLANK, JEREMIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
RICHMOND, KAMDEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBERTS, DARRYL THEOPHILUS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/20/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
ROBERTS, DONALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBINSON, SETH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBINSON, SHARIKA DONNELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/18/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SCOTT, JADA M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHROPSHIRE, TRAVIS JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

SMITH, NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)
STINER, DANNY JOE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TALLEY, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRIMBLE, ERIC KYNTARIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VAUGHN, MAURICE GRADY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, SUMMER BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000


