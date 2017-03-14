Man Steals TV, Other Items From K-Mart In Dalton

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Picture from March 8 incident

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who they say is apparently amassing quite a collection of televisions at the expense of the K-Mart on Glenwood Avenue in Dalton. He stole a 43-inch Samsung television from the store on March 8, and investigators believe he is the same man who stole two others from the store in February.The most recent theft happened on March 8, when the suspect was recorded loading a 43-inch Samsung TV into a shopping cart along with other items.The suspect, a black male wearing dark jeans and a black shirt over a white T-shirt with white sneakers, then pushed the cart out of the store. Employees realized the television was missing the next day while performing an inventory check. When they searched surveillance video, they found a recording of the theft.The same store reported the theft of two televisions last month. On Feb. 20, a black male wearing a black hoodie and black jeans with white shoes stole a 40-inch Samsung TV and a 48-inch Samsung TV by pushing them out of the store through the garden center area. Investigators believe the suspect in those thefts is the same man from the March 8th incident. Loss prevention staff at the store told an investigating officer that those thefts were the fifth and sixth thefts of TVs from the store in recent months.Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect is asked to call Officer John Gurrieri at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 242. He can also be reached by email at jgurrieri@cityofdalton-ga.gov.