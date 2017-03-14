Chattanooga Police And THP Issue 35 Citations On 1st Day Of Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are working together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior. The first day of enhanced enforcement was Monday.

On the first day of the enforcement campaign the two departments issued a total of 35 traffic citations. The breakdown of those citations are as follows:

Speed- 9

Insurance-5

Seat Belt-4

Due Care-4

Registration Violation-3

Driver’s License Law-3

Texting-2

Cutting In-2

Impeding Lane Change-1

Equipment (Windshield)-1

Light Law-1