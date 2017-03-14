 Tuesday, March 14, 2017 36.0°F   overcast   Overcast

4 Sought For Violent Crimes In Chattanooga

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

  • Dedrick Lindsey

  • Troy Timmis

  • Orlando Watkins

  • Guy Wilkerson


The Chattanooga Police Department needs the public's help in locating four individuals in connection to their involvement in violent crimes in the city. There is now a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of each suspect.

Dedrick Lindsey, 23, is wanted for the attempted first-degree murder stemming from an incident back on Jan. 13, in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue. Lindsey is a known, violent gang member that has committed violence in the past. 

Orlando Watkins, 26, is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident that took place on May 28, 2016. Watkins is also wanted in for evading arrest and felonious possession of marijuana. He was previously out on bond pending trial for attempted first-degree murder. He has a violent criminal past and should be considered armed.

Troy Timmis, 30, is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred back on Jan. 5. Timmis is also wanted for violation of probation for a previous aggravated robbery. Timmis has a violent history is known to carry firearms. 

Guy Wilkerson, 23, is wanted for violation of probation that was issued on Jan. 4. Wilkerson disabled his ankle monitor and has been on the run ever since. He is known to be involved in street gang and narcotics related activity. 

Officials are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the CPD fugitive unit at 423 643-5404. A caller can remain anonymous.


March 14, 2017

Councilman Anderson In Washington To Fight Trump Budget Cuts

March 14, 2017

Firefighter, Friends Save Man From Heart Attack

March 14, 2017

Chattanooga Police And THP Issue 35 Citations On 1st Day Of Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign


Chattanooga City Councilman Chris Anderson (District 7) said he has gone to Washington to fight budget cuts by the Trump administration. He said he was acting "in response to the Trump administration's ... (click for more)

A Dalton firefighter and two friends were in the right place at the right time on Saturday to save a man’s life. The three men were part of a cycling trip up Fort Mountain in Murray County, Ga. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are working together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior. ... (click for more)


