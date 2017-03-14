Councilman Anderson In Washington To Fight Trump Budget Cuts

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Chattanooga City Councilman Chris Anderson (District 7) said he has gone to Washington to fight budget cuts by the Trump administration.

He said he was acting "in response to the Trump administration's proposed $54 billion in cuts to domestic spending, including cuts that will impact the Chattanooga region."

Councilman Anderson, who is facing a runoff with Erskine Oglesby Jr. , said, "It's deeply concerning to me that the Trump administration is exploring the idea of gutting key services and programs that are vital to communities like Chattanooga, including my district. The Hill is reporting that President Trump is seeking to eliminate Community Development Block Grants (CDGB) and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Furthermore, the Washington Post is reporting that there may be as much as a $300 million reduction in housing vouchers for homeless veterans, something we have made great strides on right here in Chattanooga.



"Because these cuts could devastate our neighborhoods, I have traveled to Washington to represent our community and fight for what is right. As a member of the Board of Directors for the National League of Cities, myself and mayors and council members from hundreds of other cities are pushing back against this radical agenda. On Wednesday, I am joining my colleagues to discuss these important issues with several members of Congress and their staffs.



"We need to be investing in the areas hit hardest by economic downturn, not abandoning them. In my own district, I know we rely on these funds each year to provide essential services. Thats why I'm pushing our elected officials to reject these cuts as we defend our city from cruel and maligned proposals in order to fund tax cuts for wealthy millionaires and billionaires.



"I know it's important for Chattanooga to be represented as so many of our most vulnerable citizens, including many from my own district, are going to be negatively impacted by the Trump administrations recklessness. It is critical that everyone, from the City Council to the U.S. Senate, stand firm and united against decisions that could be catastrophic to urban life in America."