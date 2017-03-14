 Tuesday, March 14, 2017 36.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee American Water Receives Approval From Tennessee Regulatory Authority For 2017 Infrastructure Surcharge

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The Tennessee Regulatory Authority (TRA) has approved the infrastructure surcharge for 2017 Tennessee American Water projects that improve the community’s water system. The surcharge is used to recover the costs associated with renewing and replacing pipes, meeting ever-stringent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements and supporting local economic projects like putting in new pipes for job-creating business sites.

“Our investments are focused on making sure that water is always there when we need it – for our homes, businesses, public health and firefighting protection,” said Tennessee American Water President, Valoria Armstrong. “We are committed to high standards in water quality and reliability of service to our customers.”

Infrastructure capital projects planned for 2017 total almost $16 million. The largest capital infrastructure project in 2017 is $2 million of a total $2.5 million project to install a third water pipe across the river for customers in north Chattanooga, Red Bank and Signal Mountain. In April 2016, the larger of the two existing pipes across the river experienced a large break which took approximately three weeks to repair. The third pipe will assure redundancy and resiliency of water service for these customers. In addition, Tennessee American Water plans to invest approximately $2.9 million to replace aging water mains in the community.

Tennessee’s 2016 Report Card on Infrastructure published by the American Society of Civil Engineers grades the State’s Drinking Water Systems as a “C”. The report indicates that Tennessee needs to spend $2.7 billion over the next 20 years to keep up with drinking water infrastructure needs.

The approved surcharge is a 3.57 percent increase applied to all water charges and appears as the “Capital Recovery Riders” line item on a customer’s bill. It is effective beginning March 14. This represents a $0.77 monthly increase on the average City of Chattanooga residential customer bill and allows Tennessee American Water to ensure continued steady investment in local water systems while reducing the possibility of large rate increases.


Councilman Anderson In Washington To Fight Trump Budget Cuts

Firefighter, Friends Save Man From Heart Attack

Chattanooga Police And THP Issue 35 Citations On 1st Day Of Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign


Chattanooga City Councilman Chris Anderson (District 7) said he has gone to Washington to fight budget cuts by the Trump administration. He said he was acting "in response to the Trump administration's

A Dalton firefighter and two friends were in the right place at the right time on Saturday to save a man's life. The three men were part of a cycling trip up Fort Mountain in Murray County, Ga.

The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are working together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior.


Chattanooga City Councilman Chris Anderson (District 7) said he has gone to Washington to fight budget cuts by the Trump administration. He said he was acting "in response to the Trump administration's proposed $54 billion in cuts to domestic spending, including cuts that will impact the Chattanooga region." Councilman Anderson, who is facing a runoff with Erskine Oglesby ... (click for more)

A Dalton firefighter and two friends were in the right place at the right time on Saturday to save a man’s life. The three men were part of a cycling trip up Fort Mountain in Murray County, Ga. when they saw a man collapse from an apparent heart attack on a hiking trail and provided life-saving CPR for nearly 15 minutes until help could arrive. The man survived and was taken to ... (click for more)

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful

Roy Exum: I Lasted 35 Minutes

Roy Exum: I Lasted 35 Minutes

Before I went out in the cold and rain to attend Monday night's Education Forum at the Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, I had a couple of idle moments so I went to the Dictionary.com website to check out funny words. I love using new words in my stories and, as I drove home afterwards, it was entertaining to see how these new-found words could be applied to last night's forum.

Boys State: Brainerd's Hoops Tradition Remains Strong

Boys State: Brainerd's Hoops Tradition Remains Strong

Want an informative snapshot of Brainerd's rich boys' basketball tradition? Stroll into the lobby of the high school's gymnasium lobby. And stop. Look – no, study – at what's in the trophy case occupying a large portion of the wall just before the entrance to a historic hardwood playing area dedicated to the legends of boys' coach Robert High and girls' coach Carolyn Jackson.

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton


