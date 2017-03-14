Tennessee American Water Receives Approval From Tennessee Regulatory Authority For 2017 Infrastructure Surcharge

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The Tennessee Regulatory Authority (TRA) has approved the infrastructure surcharge for 2017 Tennessee American Water projects that improve the community’s water system. The surcharge is used to recover the costs associated with renewing and replacing pipes, meeting ever-stringent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements and supporting local economic projects like putting in new pipes for job-creating business sites.

“Our investments are focused on making sure that water is always there when we need it – for our homes, businesses, public health and firefighting protection,” said Tennessee American Water President, Valoria Armstrong. “We are committed to high standards in water quality and reliability of service to our customers.”

Infrastructure capital projects planned for 2017 total almost $16 million. The largest capital infrastructure project in 2017 is $2 million of a total $2.5 million project to install a third water pipe across the river for customers in north Chattanooga, Red Bank and Signal Mountain. In April 2016, the larger of the two existing pipes across the river experienced a large break which took approximately three weeks to repair. The third pipe will assure redundancy and resiliency of water service for these customers. In addition, Tennessee American Water plans to invest approximately $2.9 million to replace aging water mains in the community.



Tennessee’s 2016 Report Card on Infrastructure published by the American Society of Civil Engineers grades the State’s Drinking Water Systems as a “C”. The report indicates that Tennessee needs to spend $2.7 billion over the next 20 years to keep up with drinking water infrastructure needs.



The approved surcharge is a 3.57 percent increase applied to all water charges and appears as the “Capital Recovery Riders” line item on a customer’s bill. It is effective beginning March 14. This represents a $0.77 monthly increase on the average City of Chattanooga residential customer bill and allows Tennessee American Water to ensure continued steady investment in local water systems while reducing the possibility of large rate increases.

