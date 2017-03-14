Christopher Davis, 23, Arrested After House Fire Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1031 W. Elmwood Drive at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday. It took CFD Fire Company Engine 12 only minutes to control and extinguish the fire.

No one was injured. Chattanooga Police Department’s quick response to a call from the Chattanooga Fire Department after discovering smoke emanating from the residence, ended with an arrest. A CFD Fire investigator was also dispatched as the fire appeared to be suspicious in nature. Upon further investigation, CPD officers made the arrest of Christopher Davis, 23.





The fire appeared to do approximately $500 in damage and more investigation will follow.