 Tuesday, March 14, 2017 33.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Christopher Davis, 23, Arrested After House Fire Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1031 W. Elmwood Drive at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday. It took CFD Fire Company Engine 12 only minutes to control and extinguish the fire.

 

No one was injured. Chattanooga Police Department’s quick response to a call from the Chattanooga Fire Department after discovering smoke emanating from the residence, ended with an arrest. A CFD Fire investigator was also dispatched as the fire appeared to be suspicious in nature. Upon further investigation, CPD officers made the arrest of Christopher Davis, 23.


The fire appeared to do approximately $500 in damage and more investigation will follow.



March 14, 2017

Christopher Davis, 23, Arrested After House Fire Tuesday Morning

March 14, 2017

2 Juveniles Arrested For Burglary At Bright School

March 14, 2017

Todd Dockery Exits City Human Resources Post


The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1031 W. Elmwood Drive at   9:15 a.m. on Tuesday . It took CFD Fire Company Engine 12 only minutes  to control and ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga Police officer arrested two juveniles for burglarizing The Bright School at 1950 McDade Lane.      The two suspects entered the building through a roof ... (click for more)

Todd Dockery has left his post as administrator of city of Chattanooga human resources. His last day on the job was Friday. He served four years in the position. Mr. Dockery took a job ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Christopher Davis, 23, Arrested After House Fire Tuesday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1031 W. Elmwood Drive at   9:15 a.m. on Tuesday . It took CFD Fire Company Engine 12 only minutes  to control and extinguish the fire.   No one was injured. Chattanooga Police Department’s quick response to a call from the Chattanooga Fire Department after discovering smoke emanating from ... (click for more)

2 Juveniles Arrested For Burglary At Bright School

A Chattanooga Police officer arrested two juveniles for burglarizing The Bright School at 1950 McDade Lane.      The two suspects entered the building through a roof hatch.  Once inside, the two juveniles stole miscellaneous tools, cookies and milk.  The two also vandalized the school by writing obscenities on the windows, writing racial slurs, ... (click for more)

Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Lasted 35 Minutes

Before I went out in the cold and rain to attend Monday night’s Education Forum at the Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, I had a couple of idle moments so I went to the Dictionary.com website to check out funny words. I love using new words in my stories and, as I drove home afterwards, it was entertaining to see how these new-found words could be applied to last night’s forum. ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: 'Canes, Panthers Set To Face Tough Foes

After more than a week since their games, there is only one thing left for the East Hamilton and Brainerd boys’ basketball teams to do now. And that’s to play basketball against formidable opponents in the 2017 Class 3A and Class 2A state tournaments at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Hurricanes and Panthers arrive in the mid-state with ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors