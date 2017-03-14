 Tuesday, March 14, 2017 33.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Coyne Taken Into Custody In Murder Of Hixson Man Who Was Gunned Down In His Driveway

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man sought in the murder of a man who was gunned down outside his Hixson home has been captured in Decatur, Tn.
 
Jacob Coyne had gone on the TBI's 10 Most Wanted List after he fled following the murder of 19-year-old Jalen Little late Saturday night.
 
The Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. marshals, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the East Ridge Police Department, were involved in locating and apprehending him.
 
He was taken into custody at  a Decatur home at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The arrest was without incident.

Police said the young victim told police who shot him multiple times just before he died.

Police late Sunday afternoon charged Zachary Adam Chadwick - the name given by the victim - with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery. He was taken into custody.

Chadwick, also 19, said it actually was the 21-year-old Coyne who fired the shots. Witnesses agreed that Coyne was the gunman. 

Coyne is also charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 9:57 p.m.  to 820 Oak Tree Dr. to investigate reports of a person shot. 

Responding officers found the victim lying in the driveway with multiple bullet wounds. 

Police said, just before he was rushed to the hospital, he made "a dying declaration stating he was shot by Zachary Chadwick."

Hamilton County EMS then transported the victim to the hospital, where he died.

Chadwick told police that earlier in the day he had given Little $960 to purchase marijuana. He said Little never returned with the marijuana or the money.

He said he and Coyne then discussed finding him and getting the money back. He said they took a gun with them "just in case they needed it."

Chadwick said they found Little at his residence standing in the driveway. He said they approached him and began to question him about the money.

He said Little had a large sum of money in his hand when Coyne opened fire, striking him multiple times.

Chadwick, who lives at 1369 Meadowwood Dr. in Hixson, said Coyne retrieved some of the money dropped by the victim when he fell. He said as they ran back to their vehicle that Coyne threw him a crumpled up $20 bill and stated, "I wasn't able to get back all your money, but here's $20."


March 14, 2017

Christopher Davis, 23, Arrested After House Fire Tuesday Morning

March 14, 2017

2 Juveniles Arrested For Burglary At Bright School

March 14, 2017

Todd Dockery Exits City Human Resources Post


The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1031 W. Elmwood Drive at   9:15 a.m. on Tuesday . It took CFD Fire Company Engine 12 only minutes  to control and ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga Police officer arrested two juveniles for burglarizing The Bright School at 1950 McDade Lane.      The two suspects entered the building through a roof ... (click for more)

Todd Dockery has left his post as administrator of city of Chattanooga human resources. His last day on the job was Friday. He served four years in the position. Mr. Dockery took a job ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Christopher Davis, 23, Arrested After House Fire Tuesday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1031 W. Elmwood Drive at   9:15 a.m. on Tuesday . It took CFD Fire Company Engine 12 only minutes  to control and extinguish the fire.   No one was injured. Chattanooga Police Department’s quick response to a call from the Chattanooga Fire Department after discovering smoke emanating from ... (click for more)

2 Juveniles Arrested For Burglary At Bright School

A Chattanooga Police officer arrested two juveniles for burglarizing The Bright School at 1950 McDade Lane.      The two suspects entered the building through a roof hatch.  Once inside, the two juveniles stole miscellaneous tools, cookies and milk.  The two also vandalized the school by writing obscenities on the windows, writing racial slurs, ... (click for more)

Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Lasted 35 Minutes

Before I went out in the cold and rain to attend Monday night’s Education Forum at the Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, I had a couple of idle moments so I went to the Dictionary.com website to check out funny words. I love using new words in my stories and, as I drove home afterwards, it was entertaining to see how these new-found words could be applied to last night’s forum. ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: 'Canes, Panthers Set To Face Tough Foes

After more than a week since their games, there is only one thing left for the East Hamilton and Brainerd boys’ basketball teams to do now. And that’s to play basketball against formidable opponents in the 2017 Class 3A and Class 2A state tournaments at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Hurricanes and Panthers arrive in the mid-state with ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors