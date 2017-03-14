Search Firm Has 8 "Very Serious" Candidates For County School Superintendent, But Not As Many Applicants As Expected

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A search firm has come up with eight "very serious" candidates for county school superintendent, School Board Chairman Steve Highlander said he was told Tuesday.

He said the group includes Interim Supt. Kirk Kelly.

Mr. Highlander said officials of the Coleman Lew firm from Charlotte "have not had as many responses as they had hoped for."

He said, "Most are looking at about three times the salary we are offering."

Mr. Highlander said he had hoped to have the first round of finalists by the end of this month. Instead, he said it will be early April.

He said he hopes there will not be more than two or three rounds before a choice is made.