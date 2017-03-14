 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 32.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Man Who Robbed Cleveland Rite Aid Pharmacist At Gunpoint Given 106-Month Federal Prison Term

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A man who pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the Rite Aid on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland in late March 2016 has been sentenced to serve 106 months in federal prison.

Mark Mayfield, 51, appeared before Federal Judge Sandy Mattice.

Authorities said Mayfield had been released from prison in 2014 after serving time for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and carjacking.

In the Rite Aid holdup, Mayfield forced the pharmacist to hand over 435 Oxycodone pills.

He was armed with a 357 caliber handgun.

The next day, Mayfield admitted to carrying out the holdup, saying he needed more pain pills and felt that robbery was the best way to get them.


March 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 14, 2017

Man Who Robbed Cleveland Rite Aid Pharmacist At Gunpoint Given 106-Month Federal Prison Term

March 14, 2017

Search Firm Has 8 "Very Serious" Candidates For County School Superintendent, But Not As Many Applicants As Expected


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKINS, MARK ANTHONY  9077 EMERYWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A man who pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the Rite Aid on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland in late March 2016 has been sentenced to serve 106 months in federal prison. Mark Mayfield, ... (click for more)

A search firm has come up with eight "very serious" candidates for county school superintendent, School Board Chairman Steve Highlander said he was told Tuesday. He said the group includes ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKINS, MARK ANTHONY  9077 EMERYWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CONTEMPT OF COURT --- BAKER, DONALD SCOTT  2012 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Man Who Robbed Cleveland Rite Aid Pharmacist At Gunpoint Given 106-Month Federal Prison Term

A man who pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the Rite Aid on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland in late March 2016 has been sentenced to serve 106 months in federal prison. Mark Mayfield, 51, appeared before Federal Judge Sandy Mattice. Authorities said Mayfield had been released from prison in 2014 after serving time for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and carjacking. ... (click for more)

Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Lasted 35 Minutes

Before I went out in the cold and rain to attend Monday night’s Education Forum at the Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, I had a couple of idle moments so I went to the Dictionary.com website to check out funny words. I love using new words in my stories and, as I drove home afterwards, it was entertaining to see how these new-found words could be applied to last night’s forum. ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: 'Canes, Panthers Set To Face Tough Foes

After more than a week since their games, there is only one thing left for the East Hamilton and Brainerd boys’ basketball teams to do now. And that’s to play basketball against formidable opponents in the 2017 Class 3A and Class 2A state tournaments at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Hurricanes and Panthers arrive in the mid-state with ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors