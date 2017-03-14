Man Who Robbed Cleveland Rite Aid Pharmacist At Gunpoint Given 106-Month Federal Prison Term

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A man who pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the Rite Aid on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland in late March 2016 has been sentenced to serve 106 months in federal prison.

Mark Mayfield, 51, appeared before Federal Judge Sandy Mattice.

Authorities said Mayfield had been released from prison in 2014 after serving time for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and carjacking.

In the Rite Aid holdup, Mayfield forced the pharmacist to hand over 435 Oxycodone pills.

He was armed with a 357 caliber handgun.

The next day, Mayfield admitted to carrying out the holdup, saying he needed more pain pills and felt that robbery was the best way to get them.