Hamilton County Schools On 2-Hour Delay Due To Snow On Mountains, Freezing Weather

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Due to snow on the mountain roadways and extreme cold temperatures, Hamilton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay today. Child Care is opening on regular schedule.

A Freeze Warning has been extended for an area including Chattanooga through Thursday morning.

Here is the statement from the National Weather Service:

FREEZE WARNING FROM 8PM EDT WED UNTIL 11AM EDTTHU . ..FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT /NOON CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THURSDAY. * EVENT...TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TO DIP INTO THE UPPER TEENS TO LOWER 20S IN MOST LOCATIONS. * TIMING...TEMPERATURES SHOULD STAY BELOW FREEZING AT MOST LOCATIONS THROUGH LATE MORNING OR EARLY AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL THEN DIP BACK BELOW FREEZING AFTER SUNSET TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT UNPROTECTED WILL LIKELY BE SIGNIFICANTLY DAMAGED OR KILLED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE OCCURRING OR ARE HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL OR SIGNIFICANTLY DAMAGE CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT UNPROTECTED. &&

The NWS also said:

.HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON AREA ROADWAYS THROUGH MIDDAY... SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS. BURSTS OF HEAVIER SNOW WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITIES AND MAY PRODUCE A DUSTING OF SNOW TO HALF AN INCH OF SNOW ON AREA ROADWAYS FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. THIS MAY CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING SOME SLICK SPOTS. PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN DRIVING THIS MORNING, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN CARS AND GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.