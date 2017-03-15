 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 32.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Another Teen Shot And Killed In Chattanooga; Toriq Johnson Jr. Gunned Down On Tunnel Boulevard

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Toriq Quinn Johnson Jr.
Toriq Quinn Johnson Jr.

Another teen has been shot multiple times and killed in Chattanooga.

 

The victim this time was Toriq Quinn Johnson Jr., 19.

 

Officers of the Chattanooga Police Department responded at 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday___ to the 2200 block of Tunnel Blvd. on a report of a person shot.

 

Police arrived to find victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

 

The victim was transported to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

 

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

 

No suspect information was provided.

 

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident.


If you have information regarding this shooting, please call police. You can remain anonymous.

 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525

 

Johnson was charged last year with aggravated robbery, but the case was dismissed.

 

He was arrested Jan. 26 on a variety of traffic and drug charges, including possession of marijuana and Hydrocodone for resale. He was due to appear before Judge Lila Statom in General Sessions Court on March 29.

 


March 15, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/15/17

March 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 14, 2017

Man Who Robbed Cleveland Rite Aid Pharmacist At Gunpoint Given 106-Month Federal Prison Term


(click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKINS, MARK ANTHONY  9077 EMERYWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A man who pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the Rite Aid on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland in late March 2016 has been sentenced to serve 106 months in federal prison. Mark Mayfield, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/15/17

(click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKINS, MARK ANTHONY  9077 EMERYWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CONTEMPT OF COURT --- BAKER, DONALD SCOTT  2012 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now

Not one of the elected politicians in the room would dare admit it, but what really matters is that not a one of them will deny it -- Hamilton County is doubtlessly barreling towards the first tax increase in the last 12 years. The Hamilton County Commission met with the beleaguered Hamilton County School Board Tuesday night in a joint meeting to confront the crisis in our public ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: 'Canes, Panthers Set To Face Tough Foes

After more than a week since their games, there is only one thing left for the East Hamilton and Brainerd boys’ basketball teams to do now. And that’s to play basketball against formidable opponents in the 2017 Class 3A and Class 2A state tournaments at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Hurricanes and Panthers arrive in the mid-state with ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors