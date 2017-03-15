Another Teen Shot And Killed In Chattanooga; Toriq Johnson Jr. Gunned Down On Tunnel Boulevard

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Another teen has been shot multiple times and killed in Chattanooga.

The victim this time was Toriq Quinn Johnson Jr., 19.

Officers of the Chattanooga Police Department responded at 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday___ to the 2200 block of Tunnel Blvd. on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived to find victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

No suspect information was provided.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident.

If you have information regarding this shooting, please call police. You can remain anonymous.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

Johnson was charged last year with aggravated robbery, but the case was dismissed.

He was arrested Jan. 26 on a variety of traffic and drug charges, including possession of marijuana and Hydrocodone for resale. He was due to appear before Judge Lila Statom in General Sessions Court on March 29.