Lookout Mountain, Tn., Hires Parking Officer To Monitor Escalating Problem At Sunset Rock; Fine Upped To $40; Town To Allow Short Term Rentals In Commercial Zone

Parking continues to be a problem at Sunset Rock and it is just getting worse, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley. It has gotten to the point that a police officer has been stationed there every afternoon. “It’s not that we are trying to deter people, but they’re blocking the street totally,” he said, creating a public safety issue because fire trucks and emergency vehicles cannot get through.

The town has already put up a blinking red warning light and posted alternative parking areas, yet cars end up on both sides of the road and in driveways.

To free up the police, the town has decided to hire a parking enforcement officer who will work several hours a day and will instruct cars where to park. This officer will also monitor the parking meters at Point Park and the Incline.

Repairs to the parking meters have become difficult because parts are no longer available. The town is planning to replace them with parking kiosks. A consultant from CARTA will help determine the number of kiosks that are needed. They will be bid out, but each is expected to cost between $10,000 and $15,000. When they are installed, rates will increase from $1 to $2. Fines for parking violations around Sunset Rock will also be raised from $36 to $40 if paid within 10 days and to $80 if paid later.

An update was given to the Lookout Mountain, Tn. short term rental policy. The ordinance that was originally passed by the commission was a total ban. By state law, the ordinance had to be reviewed by the Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency, which recommended that the practice be allowed in the commercial district because short term rentals are considered a commercial use.

Mayor Carol Mutter said that it is a matter of “drawing the line” on the competing issues. She said there are many horror stories of how neighbors have been affected and so there is a lot of objection to it in residential areas. On the other hand, she said there are people who want to use their property that way. The commissioners voted to accept the ordinance as drafted by the RPA. A second reading on the issue will be held at the next commission meeting.

Chief Randy Bowden compiled statistics from the fire and police departments which were presented by Commissioner Bentley. During February, police had 78 calls, patrolled 3,084 miles, responded to 17 burglar alarms that were all false and assisted nine citizens. There were 16 calls to 911, one auto accident with no injuries, 22 traffic stops, 13 parking citations and one theft report of a missing ring. There was response to 10 medical calls in Tennessee and three to assist in Georgia. Of two fire alarms, one was false and the other was an oven fire.

Dwight Montague, town consultant, reported that the bulk of property taxes were received by Feb. 28. After that time, a penalty of one and a half percent will be added if paid in March and three percent added in April. Solar-powered radar speed signs have been purchased for $5,500, which will be reimbursed with grant money. The new car stickers are on sale now for $5. That will increase to $10 on June 1.

Mr. Montague was given authority to contract with Johnson, Murphey and Wright to do the annual audit. He also was given approval for the town to pay for medical testing for public safety officers, which is being done per state law to insure that the treatment of certain medical conditions occurring on the job will be covered by workers compensation.

The town has the right to delete certain items from websites representing the town, such as Living on Lookout. A new social media policy was adopted that defines what can and cannot be removed in order to preserve free speech rights.

In February, the yearly newsletter was sent to residents of Lookout Mountain, Tn. Included with it is a flier with information about treating hemlock trees for the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid, an insect that is attacking Hemlock trees on the mountain. The trees will die if not treated. Professional gardener and community volunteer Jimmy Stewart told the commissioners that because of the drought last summer and the mild winter that did not kill the insects, the infestation has exploded. The good news, he said, is that the treatments work. The bad news is that people are not doing it. He has scheduled two meetings to demonstrate how a homeowner can treat trees themselves. The first is on April 15 at Temple Park and the second will be at the Fairyland Club on April 29. Both meetings will be from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost to do it yourself would be just $5-$15 depending on the size of the tree, or $25-$50 if done by a professional. Volunteers plan to mark some of the infested trees along right-of-ways with streamers of yellow caution tape to bring attention to the problem.

Commissioner of Schools Don Stinnett told the commission that this was a banner year for the fundraiser Night Out For Lookout, which raised approximately $80,000 for the school. The gym has been remodeled with money raised last year by the PTA. The old bleachers were all sold as a piece of LMS nostalgia. The school recently honored Dr. Seuss’s birthday by inviting guest readers to read favorite books to the students. Members of the police department, the commissioners and the mayor all participated. Commissioner Stinnett also recognized student Mac Ferguson, who was named a Carson Scholar. The honor came with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice.

All the plumbing problems and leaks at The Commons have been fixed, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Brooke Pippenger. Baseball and softball registration is closed on bluesombrero.com, however sign-ups have opened back up for children who will turn five before Sept. 1, she said. The Recreation Board run jointly by the Tennessee and Georgia towns, has a new president, Nelson Williams. Commissioner Pippenger thanked Marshall Brock, who is leaving the position, for his service.

The commissioner also announced that the second Weed Wrangle, an effort to rid the mountain of invasive plants, will be held Saturday, April 8. Volunteers of all ages are asked to meet at Point Park at 9 a.m. Work is expected to last until around noon. The weed wrenches owned by the city have been loaned out and are now missing. Anyone who borrowed and inadvertently kept them is asked to return the “uprooters” to town hall.

Walker Jones, commissioner of public works, said that now the cost of the dumpsters is being shared by Lookout Mountain, Ga., and will be available every month. A dumpster will be on the mountain on the first weekend each month at the Tennessee public works facility and is for the use of all mountain residents.

Sam and Katie McCahill requested and were granted a variance regarding their back property line, in order to make an addition to their house on East and West Road. Chief Bowden said that room would still be left for access by a fire truck and he had no objection.



The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission has been moved from the regularly scheduled date to Monday, April 17, at 5 p.m.

