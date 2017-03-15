 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 44.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Collegedale Sues WWTA Over Pump Station Dispute

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The city of Collegedale is suing the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) over payments for effluent sent by the WWTA to the Collegedale pump station.

The suit, filed in Chancery Court by Collegedale City Attorney Sam Elliott, says WWTA has not been paying for the full amount of the effluent and owes the city $261,686.66 plus prejudgment interest on past due amounts.

It also says as of December that WWTA has ceased treating wastewater flowing into the Collegedale pump station. It says the city will have to spend over $11,000 per month to do so.

The complaint says under an earlier wastewater service plan that the flow from county sewer systems outside the Collegedale city limits would be .33 MGD, or 7.24 percent of the total anticipated flow.

It says such outside flows now average .92 MGD (920,000 gallons a day) or over 51 percent of the total flow into the pump station.

The complaint says, "Essentially, WWTA uses the Collegedale pump station more than Collegedale does."

The city of Chattanooga formerly operated the pump station, but Collegedale took over the operation last September.

Collegedale then began billing WWTA "for the direct cost, based on percent of flow and total cost Collegedale plans to incur for operating the Collegedale pump station."

It says Collegedale is also entitled to an administration fee from WWTA. It says Collegedale "is effectively bearing a portion of WWTA's rightful costs in the amount of approximately $15,000-$17,000 per month."

Click here to read the complaint.

March 15, 2017

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: GADDIS, GARAEK W 19 M 0 1 GS 1650435 POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEAPON HOPPER, JOEY O W 45 M

Bill Hullander Trustee of Hamilton County wants to remind the homeowners that the last day to sign up for the Tennessee State Tax Relief Program will be April 5. The eligibility requirements

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: GADDIS, GARAEK W 19 M 0 1 GS 1650435 POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEAPON HOPPER, JOEY O W 45 M 0 1 GS 1647606 CRIMINAL SIMULATION NEAL, KYSEAN LEVAUGHN B 23 M 0 1 GS 1647888 POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE SIEVERT, LYNN R W 52 F 0 1 GS 1646297 DISORDERLY CONDUCT SIEVERT, STACY YVONNE

Deadline To Sign Up For State Tax Relief Program Is April 5

Bill Hullander Trustee of Hamilton County wants to remind the homeowners that the last day to sign up for the Tennessee State Tax Relief Program will be April 5. The eligibility requirements for the program are age 65 and older with an annual income of less than 29,180. The program is also available to disabled veterans or surviving spouses of disabled veterans. Homeowners that

Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful

Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now

Not one of the elected politicians in the room would dare admit it, but what really matters is that not a one of them will deny it -- Hamilton County is doubtlessly barreling towards the first tax increase in the last 12 years. The Hamilton County Commission met with the beleaguered Hamilton County School Board Tuesday night in a joint meeting to confront the crisis in our public

Sports

Boys State: 'Canes, Panthers Set To Face Tough Foes

After more than a week since their games, there is only one thing left for the East Hamilton and Brainerd boys' basketball teams to do now. And that's to play basketball against formidable opponents in the 2017 Class 3A and Class 2A state tournaments at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Hurricanes and Panthers arrive in the mid-state with

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton


