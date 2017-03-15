Collegedale Sues WWTA Over Pump Station Dispute

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The city of Collegedale is suing the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) over payments for effluent sent by the WWTA to the Collegedale pump station.

The suit, filed in Chancery Court by Collegedale City Attorney Sam Elliott, says WWTA has not been paying for the full amount of the effluent and owes the city $261,686.66 plus prejudgment interest on past due amounts.

It also says as of December that WWTA has ceased treating wastewater flowing into the Collegedale pump station. It says the city will have to spend over $11,000 per month to do so.

The complaint says under an earlier wastewater service plan that the flow from county sewer systems outside the Collegedale city limits would be .33 MGD, or 7.24 percent of the total anticipated flow.

It says such outside flows now average .92 MGD (920,000 gallons a day) or over 51 percent of the total flow into the pump station.

The complaint says, "Essentially, WWTA uses the Collegedale pump station more than Collegedale does."

The city of Chattanooga formerly operated the pump station, but Collegedale took over the operation last September.

Collegedale then began billing WWTA "for the direct cost, based on percent of flow and total cost Collegedale plans to incur for operating the Collegedale pump station."

It says Collegedale is also entitled to an administration fee from WWTA. It says Collegedale "is effectively bearing a portion of WWTA's rightful costs in the amount of approximately $15,000-$17,000 per month."