Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man who robbed the SunTrust Bank at 2201 E 3rd St. on Wednsday.

A still shot of a closeup of the man's was captured through the use of a bank camera.

If you know this individual, please call 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.



The FBI is handling the investigation into the incident.