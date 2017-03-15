 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 34.7°F   clear   Clear

Chattanooga Hop Trolley Tour Is Launched By Gray Line

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Gray Line Tennessee is launching the city's first hop on/hop off tour - Chattanooga Hop Trolley Tour.

A kickoff event for the new service will be Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the Chattanooga Choo Choo lobby.

Among those set to take part are Mayor Andy Berke, Mike Shmerling, chairman, XMI Holdings; Chuck Abbott, president and CEO, Gray Line Tennessee; and Candace Davis, Marketing & Public Relations Manager, Chattanooga Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The kickoff event will feature light refreshments, beverages, and a complimentary preview. It is free and open to the public.

The official program is 3:30-4 p.m.

The Chattanooga Hop On/Off Trolley Tour includes a one-hour narrated tour of the city. Guests can hop aboard the classic red and green trolley at one of 12 stops to explore the city at their own pace.

Tours start at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and run daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. First tour departs Stop #1 at 10 a.m. and last tour departs Stop #1 at4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on board the trolley, at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, or online atchattanoogahop.com.

Cost: Adults/$25; Children (6-11 years)/$12; One child free per adult. The pass includes unlimited hop on/hop off privileges at all stops plus the second day free.

For more information: ChattanoogaHop.comGrayLineTN.com or 800-251-1864.


Senator David Perdue talked on Wednesday with CNBC and Bloomberg about solving the nation's debt crisis and growing the economy.     CNBC Highlights: Turning Around ... (click for more)

A man who was part of a major meth ring in East Tennessee has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Jimmy Songer appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. The DEA began investigating ... (click for more)

MARIETTA, Ga.  – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is recovering at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta after undergoing surgery earlier Wednesday to address a sacral hairline stress ... (click for more)


Opinion

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now

Not one of the elected politicians in the room would dare admit it, but what really matters is that not a one of them will deny it -- Hamilton County is doubtlessly barreling towards the first tax increase in the last 12 years. The Hamilton County Commission met with the beleaguered Hamilton County School Board Tuesday night in a joint meeting to confront the crisis in our public ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton Stumbles, Falls In State Basketball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The East Hamilton Hurricanes enjoyed one of their best basketball seasons ever as they knocked off Blackman in the sectional round for a berth in the TSSAA state tournament. Their reward for earning their first trip to Murfreesboro was a date with the best team in the state, defending AAA champ Memphis East. Things didn’t exactly turn out like the ‘Canes ... (click for more)

Memphis East Trifecta Too Much For East Hamilton

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Nationally ranked Memphis East played like a defending state champion here Wednesday. Upstart East Hamilton, bolstered by 400 students in the Canes Crazies cheering section that rode from Chattanooga on nine busses, was in uncharted territory. And it showed. The Mustangs won 76-46 and it wasn’t really that close. Half of the fourth quarter was played ... (click for more)


