Chattanooga Hop Trolley Tour Is Launched By Gray Line

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Gray Line Tennessee is launching the city's first hop on/hop off tour - Chattanooga Hop Trolley Tour.



A kickoff event for the new service will be Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the Chattanooga Choo Choo lobby.

Among those set to take part are Mayor Andy Berke, Mike Shmerling, chairman, XMI Holdings; Chuck Abbott, president and CEO, Gray Line Tennessee; and Candace Davis, Marketing & Public Relations Manager, Chattanooga Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The kickoff event will feature light refreshments, beverages, and a complimentary preview. It is free and open to the public.

The official program is 3:30-4 p.m.

The Chattanooga Hop On/Off Trolley Tour includes a one-hour narrated tour of the city. Guests can hop aboard the classic red and green trolley at one of 12 stops to explore the city at their own pace.

Tours start at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and run daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. First tour departs Stop #1 at 10 a.m. and last tour departs Stop #1 at4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on board the trolley, at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, or online atchattanoogahop.com.

Cost: Adults/$25; Children (6-11 years)/$12; One child free per adult. The pass includes unlimited hop on/hop off privileges at all stops plus the second day free.

For more information: ChattanoogaHop.comGrayLineTN.com or 800-251-1864.