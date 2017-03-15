 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 34.7°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Senator Isakson Recovering After Follow-Up Back Surgery

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

MARIETTA, Ga. – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is recovering at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta after undergoing surgery earlier Wednesday to address a sacral hairline stress fracture that developed in the last few days.

The hairline fracture developed as Isakson was recovering from his initial back surgery on Feb.

20 to address deterioration in his spine caused by severe arthritis. Dr. Keith D. Osborn of Resurgens Orthopaedics performed both surgeries.

“This second procedure will help shore up the reconstruction of my lower spine and will help prevent a minor fracture from becoming a bigger problem,” said Isakson. “I am working closely with my doctors and physical therapists to ensure that my recovery ultimately leads to a long road of wellness. I look forward to returning to Washington as soon as possible with a new and improved back to continue working on behalf of Georgians.”

“The surgery was successful and should allow Senator Isakson to quickly resume the rehabilitation program that he has been pursuing following his lumbar spine surgery a few weeks ago,” Dr. Osborn said. “I remain optimistic about his continued recovery and progress and his ability to resume his busy Senate schedule.”

Senator Isakson is expected to be released from the hospital in a couple of days, and per his doctor’s instructions, he said he will continue working diligently with physical therapists at home in Marietta, Ga., to ensure a successful recovery. He said he is eager to be cleared by his doctor to return to Washington, D.C., as soon as possible. 


March 15, 2017

Senator David Perdue Talks About Debt And Rising Interest Rates

March 15, 2017

Songer Gets 15 Years In Prison For His Role In Meth Ring

March 15, 2017

Senator Isakson Recovering After Follow-Up Back Surgery


Senator David Perdue talked on Wednesday with CNBC and Bloomberg about solving the nation's debt crisis and growing the economy.     CNBC Highlights: Turning Around ... (click for more)

A man who was part of a major meth ring in East Tennessee has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Jimmy Songer appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. The DEA began investigating ... (click for more)

MARIETTA, Ga.  – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is recovering at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta after undergoing surgery earlier Wednesday to address a sacral hairline stress ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Senator David Perdue Talks About Debt And Rising Interest Rates

Senator David Perdue talked on Wednesday with CNBC and Bloomberg about solving the nation's debt crisis and growing the economy.     CNBC Highlights: Turning Around The Economy:  “What we have seen so far is the bond market and indeed the stock market is pricing in growth. They’re anticipating what this president is proposing will actually work. Pull ... (click for more)

Songer Gets 15 Years In Prison For His Role In Meth Ring

A man who was part of a major meth ring in East Tennessee has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Jimmy Songer appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. The DEA began investigating the ring in early 2016. It was found that the group was responsible for dealing well over 500 grams of meth. Songer was arrested on March 3, 2016, and was found to have one ounce ... (click for more)

Opinion

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now

Not one of the elected politicians in the room would dare admit it, but what really matters is that not a one of them will deny it -- Hamilton County is doubtlessly barreling towards the first tax increase in the last 12 years. The Hamilton County Commission met with the beleaguered Hamilton County School Board Tuesday night in a joint meeting to confront the crisis in our public ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton Stumbles, Falls In State Basketball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The East Hamilton Hurricanes enjoyed one of their best basketball seasons ever as they knocked off Blackman in the sectional round for a berth in the TSSAA state tournament. Their reward for earning their first trip to Murfreesboro was a date with the best team in the state, defending AAA champ Memphis East. Things didn’t exactly turn out like the ‘Canes ... (click for more)

Memphis East Trifecta Too Much For East Hamilton

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Nationally ranked Memphis East played like a defending state champion here Wednesday. Upstart East Hamilton, bolstered by 400 students in the Canes Crazies cheering section that rode from Chattanooga on nine busses, was in uncharted territory. And it showed. The Mustangs won 76-46 and it wasn’t really that close. Half of the fourth quarter was played ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors