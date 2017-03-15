Senator Isakson Recovering After Follow-Up Back Surgery

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

MARIETTA, Ga. – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is recovering at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta after undergoing surgery earlier Wednesday to address a sacral hairline stress fracture that developed in the last few days.

The hairline fracture developed as Isakson was recovering from his initial back surgery on Feb.

20 to address deterioration in his spine caused by severe arthritis. Dr. Keith D. Osborn of Resurgens Orthopaedics performed both surgeries.

“This second procedure will help shore up the reconstruction of my lower spine and will help prevent a minor fracture from becoming a bigger problem,” said Isakson. “I am working closely with my doctors and physical therapists to ensure that my recovery ultimately leads to a long road of wellness. I look forward to returning to Washington as soon as possible with a new and improved back to continue working on behalf of Georgians.”

“The surgery was successful and should allow Senator Isakson to quickly resume the rehabilitation program that he has been pursuing following his lumbar spine surgery a few weeks ago,” Dr. Osborn said. “I remain optimistic about his continued recovery and progress and his ability to resume his busy Senate schedule.”

Senator Isakson is expected to be released from the hospital in a couple of days, and per his doctor’s instructions, he said he will continue working diligently with physical therapists at home in Marietta, Ga., to ensure a successful recovery. He said he is eager to be cleared by his doctor to return to Washington, D.C., as soon as possible.