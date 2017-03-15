Songer Gets 15 Years In Prison For His Role In Meth Ring

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

A man who was part of a major meth ring in East Tennessee has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison.

Jimmy Songer appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

The DEA began investigating the ring in early 2016.

It was found that the group was responsible for dealing well over 500 grams of meth.

Songer was arrested on March 3, 2016, and was found to have one ounce of meth in his vehicle. A loaded firearm was on top of the meth.

He confessed to selling a quarter ounce of meth a day for five months.

A man who was indicted along with Songer and arrested on the same day was sentenced to serve 48 months.

Chris Huddleston was stopped on his way to pick up a kilogram of meth.

He had $20,000 on him to make the purchase.