 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 34.7°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Senator David Perdue Talks About Debt And Rising Interest Rates

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Senator David Perdue talked on Wednesday with CNBC and Bloomberg about solving the nation's debt crisis and growing the economy.

 

 CNBC Highlights:

Turning Around The Economy: “What we have seen so far is the bond market and indeed the stock market is pricing in growth. They’re anticipating what this president is proposing will actually work. Pull back on regulation, change this archaic tax code, lower the corporate rate, get rid of some of the corporate welfare, and eliminate this repatriation tax. Look, business knows that is going to work, consumer confidence is ebbing up ever so slightly right now. We're on the cusp of a real turnaround.”

Setting The Right Priorities: “I believe health care and taxes are the two issues of the day that will get the economy going, in addition to pulling regulations back. What we’ve got to do in the Senate is put self-interest aside and focus on the national interest.”

Fixing The Broken Budget Process: “The budget process is broken. Since 1974, we’ve only funded the government four times under this process. In the last 42 years, we’ve only passed an average of two and half appropriations bills each year.”

Bloomberg Highlights:

Addressing The Debt Ceiling: “We are not going to fall down on the good faith and credit of the United States government, we are going to pay our debts. I don’t see the debt limit itself as the problem, the budget process is our problem and the debt is our problem.”

Rising Interest Rates: “We’re talking about potential interest rate hikes today by the Fed. Every quarter point that we’ve seen in the last year is about $50 billion of new interest…If the Fed goes up again today, we’ll have 3 quarter point increases in the last 15 months, which is upwards of $150 billion of interest we are responsible for. This game is well past the tipping point of being a crisis. We have got to get serious about dealing with our long-term debt.”

Changing Our Tax Code: “The only reason we’re talking about the so-called border adjustment tax is in order to pay for the real tax changes that will make a difference in our economy. The corporate tax reduction, the elimination of the repatriation tax, and changing the individual tax rates to be much more meaningful. Those are things that will grow the economy. The border adjustment tax is regressive, hammers low- and middle-income consumers, and it does not foster growth. What it does do is grow central governments.”

Job One Is Growing The Economy: “The President has laid out a 100-day plan that starts with solving this long-term problem of debt. Job one is growing the economy…President Donald Trump is the right guy at the right time to get us turned back in the right direction of innovation, capital formation, and the rule of law that will stimulate this economy.”

Click here to watch CNBC or click here to watch Bloomberg.


March 15, 2017

Senator David Perdue Talks About Debt And Rising Interest Rates

March 15, 2017

Songer Gets 15 Years In Prison For His Role In Meth Ring

March 15, 2017

Senator Isakson Recovering After Follow-Up Back Surgery


Senator David Perdue talked on Wednesday with CNBC and Bloomberg about solving the nation's debt crisis and growing the economy.     CNBC Highlights: Turning Around ... (click for more)

A man who was part of a major meth ring in East Tennessee has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Jimmy Songer appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. The DEA began investigating ... (click for more)

MARIETTA, Ga.  – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is recovering at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta after undergoing surgery earlier Wednesday to address a sacral hairline stress ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Senator David Perdue Talks About Debt And Rising Interest Rates

Senator David Perdue talked on Wednesday with CNBC and Bloomberg about solving the nation's debt crisis and growing the economy.     CNBC Highlights: Turning Around The Economy:  “What we have seen so far is the bond market and indeed the stock market is pricing in growth. They’re anticipating what this president is proposing will actually work. Pull ... (click for more)

Songer Gets 15 Years In Prison For His Role In Meth Ring

A man who was part of a major meth ring in East Tennessee has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Jimmy Songer appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. The DEA began investigating the ring in early 2016. It was found that the group was responsible for dealing well over 500 grams of meth. Songer was arrested on March 3, 2016, and was found to have one ounce ... (click for more)

Opinion

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now

Not one of the elected politicians in the room would dare admit it, but what really matters is that not a one of them will deny it -- Hamilton County is doubtlessly barreling towards the first tax increase in the last 12 years. The Hamilton County Commission met with the beleaguered Hamilton County School Board Tuesday night in a joint meeting to confront the crisis in our public ... (click for more)

Sports

East Hamilton Stumbles, Falls In State Basketball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The East Hamilton Hurricanes enjoyed one of their best basketball seasons ever as they knocked off Blackman in the sectional round for a berth in the TSSAA state tournament. Their reward for earning their first trip to Murfreesboro was a date with the best team in the state, defending AAA champ Memphis East. Things didn’t exactly turn out like the ‘Canes ... (click for more)

Memphis East Trifecta Too Much For East Hamilton

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Nationally ranked Memphis East played like a defending state champion here Wednesday. Upstart East Hamilton, bolstered by 400 students in the Canes Crazies cheering section that rode from Chattanooga on nine busses, was in uncharted territory. And it showed. The Mustangs won 76-46 and it wasn’t really that close. Half of the fourth quarter was played ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors