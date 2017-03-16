Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COYNE, JACOB EVAN6179 TUSCANY PLACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYCRIMINAL HOMICIDE---CREEDEN, SEAN STANLEY727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---CROSS, JENNIFER MARIE506 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIDSON, PATRICK M1250 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER4937 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---DEWS, RICKEY LOUIS1 E 11TH ST APT606 CHATTANOOGA, 374022781Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DO NOT, USE5225 HUNTER RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DO NOT, USE JAWON1807 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARREST---DUGENER, STEPHANIE M4601 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---FRANKLIN, MONTRELL JAWON1807 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE1208 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---GRAY, CORY RAY142 NEWTON DRIVE S E CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRISSOM, WISTERIA DENISE1118 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)CONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---HINES, JESSIE CLIFFORD2110 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFUGITIVE (FRANKLIN COUNTY OHIO)---JONES, AVERY W1821 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JONES, KRISTI LYN4236 B CRESTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JORDAN, DAMON AMANDEUS900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KALAUKOA, WILLIEJAY KAIPO1707 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KRAUSE, LAURA LEE991 HENDERSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL6012 SOUTH HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LOWE, JONATHAN THOMAS1529 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN2417 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MADDOX, EMILY LOUISE130 MEADOW LANE SE CLEVELAND, 373120000Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500---MCCLENNON, CARL52 W 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS M614 MAPLE STREET CHATTNAOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN---MCGEE, RODRICK DEMICHAEL2900 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY1110 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI1883 MARKET ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE701 RIDGELAND ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---RAMIREZ, FELIPE1506 E 17 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RANSOM, ADRIAN JAMEEL1098 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---ROACH, KYLE A8307 FAIR OAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MOTORCYVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW MOTORCYCLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL1905 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROMINE, APRIL DAWN190 MELISSA LANE RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SCHREANE, LASHANDA RENEE1216 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHOEMAKE, SAVANNAH LEIGH2306 LILLIAN CIRCLE COOKVILLE, 38501Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE991 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI---STRADER, MICHAEL SCOTT13011 BELLACOOLA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE (ATTEMPT)---THOMAS, JULIAN LOWEN4836 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL404 TUNNEL BLVD APT I5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS1001 W. 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECRIMINAL SIMULATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARREST---VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW1545 MOHAWK CT NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITE, DONOVAN SHANE5225 HUNTER RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE302 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR REVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF LEGEND DRUG)---WOLF, JOHN WALTER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARTERBURN, SEAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE BENDZAK-DEMARCO, JOLENE CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BURGLARY BLACKWELL, RONALD S

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/17/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO) BOYD, MY CHELLE DEIANNA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARTER, KATRINA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) CONYERS, JADARIUS TERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO COX, DANNY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CREEDEN, SEAN STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/05/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CROSS, JENNIFER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DEWS, RICKEY LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/04/1960

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DO NOT, USE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/05/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DO NOT, USE JAWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST DUGENER, STEPHANIE M

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FRANKLIN, MONTRELL JAWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) GRAY, CORY RAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRISSOM, WISTERIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

HINES, JESSIE CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/28/1954

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FRANKLIN COUNTY OHIO) JONES, AVERY W

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S JONES, KRISTI LYN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JORDAN, DAMON AMANDEUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KALAUKOA, WILLIEJAY KAIPO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KRAUSE, LAURA LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOWE, JONATHAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR





MADDOX, EMILY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 MCCLENNON, CARL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/18/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY) MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN MCGEE, RODRICK DEMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/04/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS RAMIREZ, FELIPE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY RANSOM, ADRIAN JAMEEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA) ROACH, KYLE A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MOTORCY

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW MOTORCYCLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROMINE, APRIL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/05/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SCHREANE, LASHANDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHOEMAKE, SAVANNAH LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI STRADER, MICHAEL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE (ATTEMPT) THOMAS, JULIAN LOWEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/03/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA