Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARTERBURN, SEAN THOMAS
9441 ROBINSON FARM RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
BENDZAK-DEMARCO, JOLENE CHRISTINE
7155 SHEPHERD VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURGLARY
---
BLACKWELL, RONALD S
907 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN
14923 RAIL ROAD ST SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
BOYD, MY CHELLE DEIANNA
2525 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAIN, MICHAEL WADE
8017 WOLFTEVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARTER, KATRINA MARIA
2100 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
CONYERS, JADARIUS TERMAINE
7655 AUSTIN DRIVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
COX, DANNY LAMAR
202 CURTIS ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COYNE, JACOB EVAN
6179 TUSCANY PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
CREEDEN, SEAN STANLEY
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
CROSS, JENNIFER MARIE
506 INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIDSON, PATRICK M
1250 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DENTON, ZACHARY TYLER
4937 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEWS, RICKEY LOUIS
1 E 11TH ST APT606 CHATTANOOGA, 374022781
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DO NOT, USE
5225 HUNTER RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DO NOT, USE JAWON
1807 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
DUGENER, STEPHANIE M
4601 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRANKLIN, MONTRELL JAWON
1807 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
1208 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
GRAY, CORY RAY
142 NEWTON DRIVE S E CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRISSOM, WISTERIA DENISE
1118 PIERCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HINES, JESSIE CLIFFORD
2110 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, JOHN PAUL
1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (FRANKLIN COUNTY OHIO)
---
JONES, AVERY W
1821 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JONES, KRISTI LYN
4236 B CRESTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JORDAN, DAMON AMANDEUS
900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KALAUKOA, WILLIEJAY KAIPO
1707 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KRAUSE, LAURA LEE
991 HENDERSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL
6012 SOUTH HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LOWE, JONATHAN THOMAS
1529 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN
2417 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MADDOX, EMILY LOUISE
130 MEADOW LANE SE CLEVELAND, 373120000
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
MCCLENNON, CARL
52 W 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS M
614 MAPLE STREET CHATTNAOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
MCGEE, RODRICK DEMICHAEL
2900 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY
1110 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI
1883 MARKET ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
701 RIDGELAND ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
RAMIREZ, FELIPE
1506 E 17 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RANSOM, ADRIAN JAMEEL
1098 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
ROACH, KYLE A
8307 FAIR OAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MOTORCY
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW MOTORCYCLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL
1905 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROMINE, APRIL DAWN
190 MELISSA LANE RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SCHREANE, LASHANDA RENEE
1216 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHOEMAKE, SAVANNAH LEIGH
2306 LILLIAN CIRCLE COOKVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
991 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
---
STRADER, MICHAEL SCOTT
13011 BELLACOOLA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE (ATTEMPT)
---
THOMAS, JULIAN LOWEN
4836 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT I5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS
1001 W. 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
---
VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW
1545 MOHAWK CT NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, DONOVAN SHANE
5225 HUNTER RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE
302 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF LEGEND DRUG)
---
WOLF, JOHN WALTER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
