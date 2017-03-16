 Thursday, March 16, 2017 52.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

TBI Releases Annual Crime On Campus Study

Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released to the public its annual crime study detailing the volume and nature of crime on the state’s college and university campuses. ‘Crime on Campus’ compiles data submitted to TBI by the state’s colleges, universities, and law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the report’s findings:

· Overall, crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities increased slightly, by 0.8% from 2015 to 2016.

· In total, 27% of all 2016 offenses reported were categorized as larceny/theft.

· Fraud offenses increased by 8% in 2016, with a substantial increase in the category of impersonation, with a 177% increase from 13 in 2015 to 36 in 2016.

· Assault offenses increased by 21% year-to-year.

· There was a 27% decrease in reported rape offenses, from 62 in 2015 to 45 in 2016.

As always, the TBI strongly discourages the comparison of one institution’s statistics to another. The factors impacting crime vary from community to community and rudimentary comparisons will most like result in inaccurate, generalized, and unfair conclusions of the perceived ‘safety’ of one campus over another. It is more helpful for context, in the TBI’s assessment, to compare an institution’s data over the course of several years.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

The full 2016 ‘Crime on Campus’ report, along with similar studies dating back to 2001, is available for review online: http://tn.gov/tbi/article/recent-publications.


TBI Releases Annual Crime On Campus Study

ATF Offers $2,500 Reward For Information On Jasper Arson That Caused Around $500,000 In Damage

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Refugees & Pine Beetles

Over 2,000 refugees, which to be completely candidly, the state of Tennessee did not want, were sent to Tennessee for resettlement during the fiscal year 2016. This included 516 from the Democratic Republic of Congo, 349 from Iraq and 241 from Syria. This was done in accordance with the federal Refugee Act of 1980 and, while the state of Tennessee has since opted out of the program, ... (click for more)

Sports

Brainerd Falls To Haywood In AA State Hoops

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Brainerd Panthers had visions of winning a state basketball title this year after finishing second in 2016, but the Haywood Tomcats had other ideas. The Panthers played well for most of the game here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday morning, but when push came to shove and the game was hanging in the balance, nobody from Brainerd could stop Haywood senior ... (click for more)

Tomcats' Boyd Delivers TKO Effort Against Brainerd

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Brainerd’s standout guard Kentrell Evans thought for a minute before assessing the talents of Haywood’s Dedric Boyd in postgame remarks following Thursday’s Class 2A state tournament game. “He’s a great player,” Boyd said. “I wish he hadn’t knocked down so many shots, but he did. Hats off to him. Going into the game we wanted to speed him up so he might ... (click for more)


