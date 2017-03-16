 Thursday, March 16, 2017 50.5°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Daisy Child Care Employee Indicted For Stealing Over $60,000 From School Program

Thursday, March 16, 2017

A Soddy Daisy woman has been indicted on charges of embezzling over $60,000 from a local child care program.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office concluded a lengthy investigation into a report of missing funds from the Hamilton County Department of Education School Age Child Care Program at Daisy Elementary School. 
 
The Hamilton County Department of Education provided HCSO detectives with the results from an audit of the Daisy Elementary Child Care Program, which was conducted for the period of September 2011 to June 2016.

The audit showed a loss in excess of $60,000 for that period. 
 
Information developed during the investigation indicated that this loss was due to employee theft. Detectives discovered an employee of the school would periodically steal up to $200 at a time from the Child Care Program’s deposit.
 
The case was presented to the Hamilton County Grand Jury and an indictment was returned on Ms. Wynn, 49.
 
Ms. Wynn turned herself in on  Thursday, and was booked in the Hamilton County Jail.  She has been charged with theft over $60,000 with a bond of $15,000.


Graves Votes To Start Cleaning House At The VA

Representative Tom Graves voted for and the House passed the VA Accountability First Act (H.R. 1259), which increases accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs.   “Our veterans deserve the best possible care and services our nation can provide,” said Rep. Graves. “This legislation empowers the Trump administration to start cleaning house at the VA. As I’ve said ... (click for more)

AMBER Alert Continued For Elizabeth Thomas, 15

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation remains extremely concerned for the well-being of Elizabeth Thomas, the victim in an ongoing AMBER Alerts in Tennessee and Alabama. Though the TBI cannot discuss specifics at this time, investigative efforts have revealed a troubling pattern of behavior by Tad Cummins, suggesting the 50-year-old may have been abusing his role as a teacher to ... (click for more)

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Refugees & Pine Beetles

Over 2,000 refugees, which to be completely candidly, the state of Tennessee did not want, were sent to Tennessee for resettlement during the fiscal year 2016. This included 516 from the Democratic Republic of Congo, 349 from Iraq and 241 from Syria. This was done in accordance with the federal Refugee Act of 1980 and, while the state of Tennessee has since opted out of the program, ... (click for more)

Brainerd Falls To Haywood In AA State Hoops

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Brainerd Panthers had visions of winning a state basketball title this year after finishing second in 2016, but the Haywood Tomcats had other ideas. The Panthers played well for most of the game here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday morning, but when push came to shove and the game was hanging in the balance, nobody from Brainerd could stop Haywood senior ... (click for more)

Tomcats' Boyd Delivers TKO Against Brainerd

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Brainerd’s standout guard Kentrell Evans thought for a minute before assessing the talents of Haywood’s Dedric Boyd in postgame remarks following Thursday’s Class 2A state tournament game. “He’s a great player,” Evans said. “I wish he hadn’t knocked down so many shots, but he did. Hats off to him. Going into the game we wanted to speed him up so he might ... (click for more)


