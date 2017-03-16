Daisy Child Care Employee Indicted For Stealing Over $60,000 From School Program

Thursday, March 16, 2017

A Soddy Daisy woman has been indicted on charges of embezzling over $60,000 from a local child care program.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office concluded a lengthy investigation into a report of missing funds from the Hamilton County Department of Education School Age Child Care Program at Daisy Elementary School.



The Hamilton County Department of Education provided HCSO detectives with the results from an audit of the Daisy Elementary Child Care Program, which was conducted for the period of September 2011 to June 2016.

The audit showed a loss in excess of $60,000 for that period.Information developed during the investigation indicated that this loss was due to employee theft. Detectives discovered an employee of the school would periodically steal up to $200 at a time from the Child Care Program’s deposit.The case was presented to the Hamilton County Grand Jury and an indictment was returned on Ms. Wynn, 49.Ms. Wynn turned herself in on Thursday, and was booked in the Hamilton County Jail. She has been charged with theft over $60,000 with a bond of $15,000.