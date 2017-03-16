Alexander Weighs In On President Trump’s Proposed 2018 Budget

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday made the following statement on President Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018:

“The president has suggested a budget, but, under the Constitution, Congress passes appropriations bills. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee my priorities are national defense, national laboratories, the National Institutes of Health and national parks.

“We will not balance the budget by cutting discretionary spending, which is only 31 percent of spending and is already under control because of earlier budget acts. Runaway entitlement spending – more than 60 percent of spending – is the real cause of the $20 trillion federal debt. With Medicaid reforms in the health care bill, Congress is taking an important step in addressing entitlement spending.”