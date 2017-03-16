 Thursday, March 16, 2017 50.5°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Graves Votes To Start Cleaning House At The VA

Thursday, March 16, 2017
Representative Tom Graves voted for and the House passed the VA Accountability First Act (H.R. 1259), which increases accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
 
“Our veterans deserve the best possible care and services our nation can provide,” said Rep. Graves. “This legislation empowers the Trump administration to start cleaning house at the VA. As I’ve said before, it’s time to get the bad apples out and let the good employees do their job – we owe our veterans nothing less.

 
Specifically, H.R. 1259 increases accountability by making it easier for the VA Secretary to punish or fire bad employees. It also improves whistleblower protections so employees who witness misconduct can report it without fearing retaliation, officials said. 

The House also passed, with Rep. Graves’ support, the Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act (H.R. 1181), legislation prohibiting the VA from sharing information with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for individuals who have a designated payee for their benefits. The practice unnecessarily increases scrutiny on law-abiding veterans who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights.
 
“Every American has a constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” said Rep. Graves. “It’s wrong for veterans, who are simply having a difficult time managing their finances, to lose their Second Amendment rights without due process. This commonsense bill protects the rights of those who served and protected us.”

AMBER Alert Continued For Elizabeth Thomas, 15

Alexander Weighs In On President Trump’s Proposed 2018 Budget


Alexander Weighs In On President Trump’s Proposed 2018 Budget

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Roy Exum: Refugees & Pine Beetles

Brainerd Falls To Haywood In AA State Hoops

Tomcats' Boyd Delivers TKO Against Brainerd

