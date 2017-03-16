Lawsuit Says Durham School Bus Driver Crossed Into Opposing Lane And Struck Vehicle

Thursday, March 16, 2017

A Circuit Court complaint says a driver for Durham School Services crossed into the opposing lane and struck another vehicle.

Joshua L.D. Poirot, who said he was badly injured when his car was struck, is also suing driver Edith Crutcher.

The incident happened on March 10, 2016, at 3:17 p.m. when Mr. Poirot was proceeding onto Harbor Terrace from Vincent Road.

The school bus was traveling south on Harbor Terrace approaching the Vincent Road intersection.

The suit says the bus entered the opposing lane and struck the driver side of the Poirot vehicle.

He received abrasions and contusions, spinal injury and well as injuries to his head and hip. He has had substantial medical expenses, it was stated.

The suit, filed by attorney Ryan Womack, asks $70,000 in damages.