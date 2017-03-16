 Friday, March 17, 2017 43.5°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Lookout Mountain, Ga., Council Hears Of Hemlock Threat From Invading Insect; Considers Allowing Those Who Live On Premise To Have Rental Guests

Thursday, March 16, 2017 - by Matthew Smisson
The Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Council on Thursday evening received a report on the threat from wooly adelgids, an insect that is harming and killing the mountain’s hemlock trees. 
 
Jimmy Stewart presented to council how the insect works and that it kills the tree within a couple of years.
  Currently there is no treatment to eradicate the insect, Mr. Stewart said.  However, there is a way to treat the trees to help prevent the insect, but it must be done annually. 
 
Mr. Stewart will be having two workshops to explain how to self-treat hemlocks, one at Temple Park on West Brow Road on Saturday, April 15, at 9 a.m. and the second Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m. at the Fairyland Club. 
 
Mr. Stewart also said there are landscapers who are certified to treat hemlocks.  The first discovery of the wooly adelgid infestation was on East Brow Road and it later moved to West Brow Road, Scenic Highway and Fleetwood Drive.  Mr. Stewart said there was also an outbreak below Covenant College.  He said agencies from the University of Georgia and the University of North Carolina are working to develop a plan to remove the insect.  Currently they are treating over 5,000 trees in Cloudland Canyon State Park.
 
The council is still discussing the issue of short-term or vacation-type rentals within the city limits.  The current zoning ordinance prohibits it and the city is enforcing that ordinance.  Councilman Jim Sabourin has been researching cities that have home-sharing allowance ordinances.  These types of ordinance allow for on-site owners only doing short-term rentals of a room in their home.  The council is still looking into revising the ordinance or maintaining the existing ordinance.
 
Councilwoman Taylor Watson said the police have increased the amount of patroling they are doing within city limits.  They have been successful with their zero tolerance policy for speeding and stop sign violations.   Mrs. Watson said there have been concerns with drivers violating the one-way direction on Pied Piper Trail and speeding on that road.  The police department is looking into ways to correct and limit issues on that road. 
 
Mayor David Bennett is working on sending out an annual newsletter to the city’s residents keeping them abreast of happenings in the city. Mayor Bennett told the council that RFP bids for the town center development open Monday, April 3, at 2 p.m. 
 
City Manager Brad Haven reported that the city has submitted all reports to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division regarding the city’s stormwater and runoff.  Mr. Haven said he has not yet received any approval, but is confident that everything is in order.   The sewer board reported that some repairs to the pump stations allowing for more efficient data collection will be made in coming weeks. 
 
The next regular meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Council is Thursday, April 20.


March 17, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 16, 2017

Fire Damages Home On Dayton Pike

March 16, 2017

54 Arrested In Warrant Roundup


Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME  3836 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire in the 5,000 block of Old Dayton Pike shortly before  7 p.m. on Thursday . The residents told firefighters they were away from home, ... (click for more)

The arrests made in the Warrant Roundup are the result of 12 law enforcement agencies working together to put gang members and persistent offenders in jail. All individuals on this list have ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME  3836 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL  1403 CLOVERDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343  Age at Arrest: 31 years ... (click for more)

Fire Damages Home On Dayton Pike

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire in the 5,000 block of Old Dayton Pike shortly before  7 p.m. on Thursday . The residents told firefighters they were away from home, but when they returned, they discovered a fire in the garage. They called 911 and the Chattanooga Fire Department responded with six fire companies.  Battalion Chief Chris ... (click for more)

Opinion

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Children Will Suffer

Just 48 hours after an enlightening meeting between the commissioners of Hamilton County and the Department of Education’s School Board, there comes four pages of irrefutable proof that children in our public school system will most certainly suffer during the 2017-20128 fiscal year. That is, unless drastic emergency measures are taken by those who hold the purse strings in a great ... (click for more)

Sports

Brainerd Falls To Haywood In AA State Hoops

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Brainerd Panthers had visions of winning a state basketball title this year after finishing second in 2016, but the Haywood Tomcats had other ideas. The Panthers played well for most of the game here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday morning, but when push came to shove and the game was hanging in the balance, nobody from Brainerd could stop Haywood senior ... (click for more)

Tomcats' Boyd Delivers TKO Against Brainerd

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Brainerd’s standout guard Kentrell Evans thought for a minute before assessing the talents of Haywood’s Dedric Boyd in postgame remarks following Thursday’s Class 2A state tournament game. “He’s a great player,” Evans said. “I wish he hadn’t knocked down so many shots, but he did. Hats off to him. Going into the game we wanted to speed him up so he might ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors