54 Arrested In Warrant Roundup

Thursday, March 16, 2017

The arrests made in the Warrant Roundup are the result of 12 law enforcement agencies working together to put gang members and persistent offenders in jail. All individuals on this list have committed crimes in the city of Chattanooga.





A total of 54 people have been arrested, 17 of them are validated gang members. There are also six individuals facing federal charges. A few significant arrests include:

Jacob Coyne (homicide and especially-aggravated robbery)

Troy Timmis (felony drug possession, two counts of aggravated robbery)



Michael Strader (second-degree attempted murder)

Michael Gervais (rape of child, three counts of child neglect)

Agencies participating in this roundup included: Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriffs Office, East Ridge Police Department, Red Bank Police Department, Marion County Sheriffs Office, Chattanooga Housing Authority, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and US Marshal Service.