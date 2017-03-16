54 Arrested In Warrant Roundup

|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Arrest Location
|Warrants Served
|Validated Gang Member
|Thomas McCullough
|10/5/1979
|Driving on revoked license
|600 block Maple Street
|1
|X
|Jadarius Conyers
|3/12/1996
|Theft of property, possessing a firearm
|7600 block Austin Drive
|2
|X
|Antonio Smith
|3/25/1995
|Drugs for resale
|3100 block Calhoun
|1
|X
|Avery Jones
|7/24/1979
|Possession of a controlled substance
|1800 block Jackson St
|1
|X
|Geonta Gaines
|12/25/1994
|Domestic assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm
|4100 block Wilkes View Dr
|2
|X
|Wisteria Grissom
|4/14/1975
|Possession of cocaine for resale, contempt of court(child support) x3, obscond
|4300 block Howell Ave
|3
|
|Robert Townsend
|3/3/1958
|Agg assault (domestic)
|4300 block Howell Ave
|1
|
|Adrian Ransom
|5/27/1992
|Possession of meth, poss drug related material x3
|Walker Co
|2
|
|Katrina Parker
|6/7/1983
|Theft by shoplifting
|Catoosa Co
|1
|
|Jacob Coyne
|10/5/1995
|Homicide, especially agg robbery
|Decatur, TN
|1
|
|Montrell Franklin
|4/3/1998
|Evading (original), agg assault, possession of a firearm, vandalism, evading, resisting
|1800 block Rubio
|6
|X
|Prandel Reid
|9/9/1991
|Violation for evading
|1500 block E 5th
|
|X
|Kyle Roach
|4/15/1992
|DL law, financial responsibility, no registration
|Walnut St
|
|
|Roderick McGee
|10/29/1997
|Agg assault x3, dom assault, vandalism, agg burg, agg trespassing
|900 block Polk Dr
|3
|X
|Mychelle Boyd
|4/27/1993
|FTA, Driving without a license
|Walnut St
|2
|
|Carl McClendon
|4/18/1962
|Probation violation
|2500 block Long St
|1
|
|April Romaine
|12/5/1976
|Prostitution, possession of paraphernalia, FTA
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Nathan Hartline
|1/7/1977
|Violation of motor vehicle x2
|Walnut St
|2
|
|Steven Frizzell
|4/8/1986
|Theft of property
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Carl Duff
|10/4/1975
|Criminal conspiracy
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Michelle Latta
|2/7/1967
|Possession of a controlled substance, FTA x 2, driving on revoked, possession of paraphernalia
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Willie Jay Kalaukoa
|3/18/1975
|Agg Robbery, prostitution, patronizing prost, cont sub, cont sub (resale)
|700 block Talley Road
|3
|
|Troy Timmis
|8/6/1986
|Felony drug possession (original charges), Agg Robbery x2 (FED)
|2000 block Bennett
|
|X
|James Martin
|12/6/1993
|Felony drug possession (original charges) (FED)
|2000 block Bennett
|
|X
|Lashanda Schreane
|1/27/1978
|Felony forgery
|2500 block 6th Ave
|1
|X
|Christopher Davis
|12/19/1993
|Domestic assault
|none listed
|1
|
|Felipe Ramirez
|9/1/1983
|Forgery, simulation, theft
|Walnut St
|3
|
|Savannah Shoemaker
|11/15/1994
|Ice (resale)
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Michael Strader
|12/13/1986
|2nd degree att murder
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Larry Gregg
|3/8/1977
|
|none listed
|
|
|Jessie Hines
|4/28/1954
|Marijuana resale (original charge), paraphernalia
|2110 Foust
|
|
|Heather Whitner
|5/31/1990
|Possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernailia, possession of legend drug
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Danny Cox
|12/21/1973
|FED Drug conspiracy
|none listed
|1
|
|Ricky Dews
|12/4/1960
|FED Drug conspiracy
|none listed
|1
|
|Arsenio Custer
|10/13/1990
|FED Drug conspiracy
|3200 block Curtis St.
|1
|
|Len Mahler
|9/24/1946
|Sexual Assault/Child
|1200 block Radmoor
|1
|
|Moesha Sims
|7/14/1996
|Agg Assault
|2416 12th Ave
|1
|
|Floyd Roe
|1/28/1984
|Theft over $1000
|3009 4th Ave
|1
|X
|Katrina Brown
|5/31/1977
|Theft of services/probation
|2815 3rd Ave
|1
|
|Kelley Cornea
|9/17/1984
|Felony possession drugs, cont. subs. felony, poss. para.
|1227 John Ross Road
|3
|
|James Nicholson
|2/11/1984
|Possession of contraband in penal facility
|31 N Germantown
|1
|X
|Abria Mitchell
|9/11/1991
|Theft, criminal sim, assault
|1600 E 23rd
|3
|
|Latkisha McAfee
|9/22/1979
|FTA, disorderly conduct
|3623 6th Ave
|2
|
|Whitney Craig
|1/16/1997
|Theft
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Jennifer Rogers
|12/25/1980
|Contraband in penal facility
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Michael Gervais
|2/7/1968
|Rape of a child, attempt child neglect x3
|Jefferson Parish
|4
|
|Cameron McDuffey
|5/7/1996
|Agg burglary x 2 (Probation violation)
|1300 Central Ave
|2
|X
|Jamachael McDuffey
|1/5/1993
|Agg burglary x 2 (Probation violation)
|1300 Central Ave
|2
|X
|Lynda Posey
|9/25/1973
|Theft over $1000
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Kevin Knox
|1/4/1998
|Theft, simple dom. assault
|Walnut St
|2
|X
|Nino Bruno
|7/6/1992
|Violation of order of protection
|Walnut St
|1
|
|Sherman Bowles
|4/29/1977
|Fed consp. drugs
|3203 E 43rd
|
|X
|James Johnson
|12/5/1980
|Fed consp. drugs
|1340 Straton
|
|
|Elijah Sanders
|8/1/1984
|Drugs for resale, possession cont. subs.
|3815 Clio
|