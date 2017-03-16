 Friday, March 17, 2017 43.5°F   clear   Clear

54 Arrested In Warrant Roundup

Thursday, March 16, 2017
The arrests made in the Warrant Roundup are the result of 12 law enforcement agencies working together to put gang members and persistent offenders in jail. All individuals on this list have committed crimes in the city of Chattanooga. 

A total of 54 people have been arrested, 17 of them are validated gang members.
There are also six individuals facing federal charges. A few significant arrests include:
  • Jacob Coyne (homicide and especially-aggravated robbery)
  • Troy Timmis (felony drug possession, two counts of aggravated robbery)
  • Michael Strader (second-degree attempted murder)
  • Michael Gervais (rape of child, three counts of child neglect)
Agencies participating in this roundup included: Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriffs Office, East Ridge Police Department, Red Bank Police Department, Marion County Sheriffs Office, Chattanooga Housing Authority, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and US Marshal Service. 
Name DOB Charges Arrest Location Warrants Served Validated Gang Member
Thomas McCullough 10/5/1979 Driving on revoked license 600 block Maple Street 1 X
Jadarius Conyers 3/12/1996 Theft of property, possessing a firearm 7600 block Austin Drive 2 X
Antonio Smith 3/25/1995 Drugs for resale 3100 block Calhoun 1 X
Avery Jones 7/24/1979 Possession of a controlled substance 1800 block Jackson St 1 X
Geonta Gaines 12/25/1994 Domestic assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm 4100 block Wilkes View Dr 2 X
Wisteria Grissom 4/14/1975 Possession of cocaine for resale, contempt of court(child support) x3, obscond 4300 block Howell Ave 3
Robert Townsend 3/3/1958 Agg assault (domestic) 4300 block Howell Ave 1
Adrian Ransom 5/27/1992 Possession of meth, poss drug related material x3 Walker Co 2
Katrina Parker 6/7/1983 Theft by shoplifting Catoosa Co 1
Jacob Coyne 10/5/1995 Homicide, especially agg robbery Decatur, TN 1
Montrell Franklin 4/3/1998 Evading (original), agg assault, possession of a firearm, vandalism, evading, resisting 1800 block Rubio 6 X
Prandel Reid 9/9/1991 Violation for evading 1500 block E 5th X
Kyle Roach 4/15/1992 DL law, financial responsibility, no registration Walnut St
Roderick McGee 10/29/1997 Agg assault x3, dom assault, vandalism, agg burg, agg trespassing 900 block Polk Dr 3 X
Mychelle Boyd 4/27/1993 FTA, Driving without a license Walnut St 2
Carl McClendon 4/18/1962 Probation violation 2500 block Long St 1
April Romaine 12/5/1976 Prostitution, possession of paraphernalia, FTA Walnut St 1
Nathan Hartline 1/7/1977 Violation of motor vehicle x2 Walnut St 2
Steven Frizzell 4/8/1986 Theft of property Walnut St 1
Carl Duff 10/4/1975 Criminal conspiracy Walnut St 1
Michelle Latta 2/7/1967 Possession of a controlled substance, FTA x 2, driving on revoked, possession of paraphernalia Walnut St 1
Willie Jay Kalaukoa 3/18/1975 Agg Robbery, prostitution, patronizing prost, cont sub, cont sub (resale) 700 block Talley Road 3
Troy Timmis 8/6/1986 Felony drug possession (original charges), Agg Robbery x2 (FED) 2000 block Bennett X
James Martin 12/6/1993 Felony drug possession (original charges) (FED) 2000 block Bennett X
Lashanda Schreane 1/27/1978 Felony forgery 2500 block 6th Ave 1 X
Christopher Davis 12/19/1993 Domestic assault none listed 1
Felipe Ramirez 9/1/1983 Forgery, simulation, theft Walnut St 3
Savannah Shoemaker 11/15/1994 Ice (resale) Walnut St 1
Michael Strader 12/13/1986 2nd degree att murder Walnut St 1
Larry Gregg 3/8/1977 none listed
Jessie Hines 4/28/1954 Marijuana resale (original charge), paraphernalia 2110 Foust
Heather Whitner 5/31/1990 Possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernailia, possession of legend drug Walnut St 1
Danny Cox 12/21/1973 FED Drug conspiracy none listed 1
Ricky Dews 12/4/1960 FED Drug conspiracy none listed 1
Arsenio Custer 10/13/1990 FED Drug conspiracy 3200 block Curtis St. 1
Len Mahler 9/24/1946 Sexual Assault/Child 1200 block Radmoor 1
Moesha Sims 7/14/1996 Agg Assault 2416 12th Ave 1
Floyd Roe 1/28/1984 Theft over $1000 3009 4th Ave 1 X
Katrina Brown 5/31/1977 Theft of services/probation 2815 3rd Ave 1
Kelley Cornea 9/17/1984 Felony possession drugs, cont. subs. felony, poss. para. 1227 John Ross Road 3
James Nicholson 2/11/1984 Possession of contraband in penal facility 31 N Germantown 1 X
Abria Mitchell 9/11/1991 Theft, criminal sim, assault 1600 E 23rd 3
Latkisha McAfee 9/22/1979 FTA, disorderly conduct 3623 6th Ave 2
Whitney Craig 1/16/1997 Theft Walnut St 1
Jennifer Rogers 12/25/1980 Contraband in penal facility Walnut St 1
Michael Gervais 2/7/1968 Rape of a child, attempt child neglect x3 Jefferson Parish 4
Cameron McDuffey 5/7/1996 Agg burglary x 2 (Probation violation) 1300 Central Ave 2 X
Jamachael McDuffey 1/5/1993 Agg burglary x 2 (Probation violation) 1300 Central Ave 2 X
Lynda Posey 9/25/1973 Theft over $1000 Walnut St 1
Kevin Knox 1/4/1998 Theft, simple dom. assault Walnut St 2 X
Nino Bruno 7/6/1992 Violation of order of protection Walnut St 1
Sherman Bowles 4/29/1977 Fed consp. drugs 3203 E 43rd X
James Johnson 12/5/1980 Fed consp. drugs 1340 Straton
Elijah Sanders 8/1/1984 Drugs for resale, possession cont. subs. 3815 Clio


