Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:
ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME
3836 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL
1403 CLOVERDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS
---
BOWLES, SHERMAN SHERMAINE
2251 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, KATRINA SHREE
2815 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
BRUNO, NINO NATHAN
6406 HARBOR MASTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BUZZARD, RAY LAWRENCE
8177 THOROUGHBREED DRIVE OOTEOWAH,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
BYRD, DEANNA DAKOTA
1312 EAST 36TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
CANNON, JOHN MARK
8208 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED SEXUAL
---
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CLARK, LYNDA MARIE
8021 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000)
---
CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL
583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
8430 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
DO NOT, USE OMAR
850 SYMERNA ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUFF, CARL ROBERT
115 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND
---
EDWARDS, MATTHEW LABRON
112 HAMP HILL CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER
1107 LULLWATER ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
GARRETT, MATTISHA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GOMEZ, MYSTI DANIELLE
127 TREY LEE WAY MARYVILLE, 37801
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HALL, RODNEY ANDREW
204 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAMAN, MICAH DANIEL
3318 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARLEY, ROBERT LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
1411 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIO.
MOTOR VEHIVLE OFFEND
---
HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER
4604 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH
917 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
5713 SUNBEAM AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS
2110 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JANKIEWICZ, ROBERT PAWEL
22 STARVIEW LANE APT 303 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, CALLIE ALYSSA
1602 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE
1001 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE
721 HARGRAVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LOCKE, NANCY ELIZABETH
429 WHITE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
LOWE, KENNETH EARL
5417 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAHLER, LEN K
1203 RADMOORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
MCAFEE, JOHN ADAM
556 OLD BIRMINGHAM HWY WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCAFEE, LAKESHIA S
3623 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S
3011 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON
5007 SHOALS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
---
MCMAHAN, CHRISTOPHER RAY
6320 PYTHIAN LANE HARRISON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE
4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH
---
MILLER, BRIANNA JOSEPHINE
721 HARGRAVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MITCHELL, ABRIA J
3007 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ASSAULT
---
MULLINS, ALICIA MARIE
11261 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
2ND DUI
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MURPHY, MICHAEL VAUGHN
1010 MISSION AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE
31 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
OLIVER, BRYAN ALEXANDER
7617 GREENWOOD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 373639281
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARIS, CARA NICOLE
4528 HIGHLAND AVENUE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PASCHAL, DUSTIN OMAR
850 SYMERNA ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PORTER, JENI LEE
1306 PRESTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
ROBERSON, LEVANDER
306 PINE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE
4920 CHARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, KELLY LEE
4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHELBY, TOMMY EUGENE
6626 FAIRVIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SILVERS, DEREKE ANTWANN
6325 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SMITH, SAMANTHA WANELLLYN
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPLAWN, JEFFREY RAY
1110 WHISPERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TACKETT, PAIGE MARIE
53 LOWRY LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, ALYSHA C
1250 GROVE STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WYNN, SHARON KAY
327 WYNN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/21/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS
|
|BOWLES, SHERMAN SHERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, KATRINA SHREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
|
|BRUNO, NINO NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|CANNON, JOHN MARK
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED SEXUAL
|
|CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|CLARK, LYNDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/25/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000)
|
|CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/07/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DUFF, CARL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND
|
|FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|GOMEZ, MYSTI DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HARLEY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIO. MOTOR VEHIVLE OFFEND
|
|HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|JANKIEWICZ, ROBERT PAWEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JENKINS, CALLIE ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LOCKE, NANCY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|LOWE, KENNETH EARL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCAFEE, LAKESHIA S
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
|
|MILLER, BRIANNA JOSEPHINE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, ABRIA J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- ASSAULT
|
|MURPHY, MICHAEL VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|PARIS, CARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PORTER, JENI LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ROBERSON, LEVANDER
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERS, KELLY LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHELBY, TOMMY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SILVERS, DEREKE ANTWANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|SMITH, SAMANTHA WANELLLYN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SPLAWN, JEFFREY RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/18/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TACKETT, PAIGE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, ALYSHA C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WYNN, SHARON KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
|