Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/21/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS
BOWLES, SHERMAN SHERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, KATRINA SHREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
BRUNO, NINO NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CANNON, JOHN MARK
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED SEXUAL
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CLARK, LYNDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/25/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000)
CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/07/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE
DUFF, CARL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND
FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
GOMEZ, MYSTI DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HARLEY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIO. MOTOR VEHIVLE OFFEND
HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
JANKIEWICZ, ROBERT PAWEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, CALLIE ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOCKE, NANCY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
LOWE, KENNETH EARL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCAFEE, LAKESHIA S
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP

MILLER, BRIANNA JOSEPHINE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MITCHELL, ABRIA J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • ASSAULT
MURPHY, MICHAEL VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PARIS, CARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PORTER, JENI LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROBERSON, LEVANDER
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, KELLY LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHELBY, TOMMY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILVERS, DEREKE ANTWANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SMITH, SAMANTHA WANELLLYN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPLAWN, JEFFREY RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/18/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TACKETT, PAIGE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, ALYSHA C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WYNN, SHARON KAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY



