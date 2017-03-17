Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME

3836 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL

1403 CLOVERDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

---

BOWLES, SHERMAN SHERMAINE

2251 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, KATRINA SHREE

2815 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

---

BRUNO, NINO NATHAN

6406 HARBOR MASTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BUZZARD, RAY LAWRENCE

8177 THOROUGHBREED DRIVE OOTEOWAH,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

BYRD, DEANNA DAKOTA

1312 EAST 36TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

---

CANNON, JOHN MARK

8208 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED SEXUAL

---

CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CLARK, LYNDA MARIE

8021 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000)

---

CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL

583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

DIAL, GLENN NORMAN

8430 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

---

DO NOT, USE OMAR

850 SYMERNA ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUFF, CARL ROBERT

115 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND

---

EDWARDS, MATTHEW LABRON

112 HAMP HILL CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER

1107 LULLWATER ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

---

GARRETT, MATTISHA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GOMEZ, MYSTI DANIELLE

127 TREY LEE WAY MARYVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

HALL, RODNEY ANDREW

204 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAMAN, MICAH DANIEL

3318 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARLEY, ROBERT LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

1411 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIO.

MOTOR VEHIVLE OFFEND---HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER4604 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---HOUSTON, HALEY ELIZABETH917 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR5713 SUNBEAM AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS2110 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JANKIEWICZ, ROBERT PAWEL22 STARVIEW LANE APT 303 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENKINS, CALLIE ALYSSA1602 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE1001 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE721 HARGRAVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LOCKE, NANCY ELIZABETH429 WHITE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---LOWE, KENNETH EARL5417 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MAHLER, LEN K1203 RADMOORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY---MCAFEE, JOHN ADAM556 OLD BIRMINGHAM HWY WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCAFEE, LAKESHIA S3623 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S3011 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON5007 SHOALS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP---MCMAHAN, CHRISTOPHER RAY6320 PYTHIAN LANE HARRISON, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDITVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY/CONDUCTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH---MILLER, BRIANNA JOSEPHINE721 HARGRAVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MITCHELL, ABRIA J3007 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONASSAULT---MULLINS, ALICIA MARIE11261 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy Daisy2ND DUIRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MURPHY, MICHAEL VAUGHN1010 MISSION AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthoritySPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE31 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---OLIVER, BRYAN ALEXANDER7617 GREENWOOD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 373639281Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARIS, CARA NICOLE4528 HIGHLAND AVENUE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---PASCHAL, DUSTIN OMAR850 SYMERNA ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PORTER, JENI LEE1306 PRESTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---ROBERSON, LEVANDER306 PINE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE4920 CHARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, KELLY LEE4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHELBY, TOMMY EUGENE6626 FAIRVIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SILVERS, DEREKE ANTWANN6325 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---SMITH, SAMANTHA WANELLLYN709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPLAWN, JEFFREY RAY1110 WHISPERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TACKETT, PAIGE MARIE53 LOWRY LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WALKER, ALYSHA C1250 GROVE STREET COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WYNN, SHARON KAY327 WYNN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/21/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS BOWLES, SHERMAN SHERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, KATRINA SHREE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) BRUNO, NINO NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CANNON, JOHN MARK

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/26/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED SEXUAL CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CLARK, LYNDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/25/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER/$1000) CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CRAWL, MARLON GERARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE