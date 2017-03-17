David Lynn Tucker, 41, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident On Highway 111 In Sequatchie County

David Lynn Tucker, 41, was killed in an accident on Highway 111 in Sequatchie County on Friday morning.
He was driving down the mountain on the Dunlap side and rear-ended a dump truck.
Another car was also involved in the accident.
A 70-year-old Chattanooga man has been indicted for aggravated sexual battery. Len K. Mahler, of 1203 Radmoor Dr., had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13, the indictment says. It says it happened prior to July 26, 2015, at his home in East Brainerd. (click for more)
Rep. Scott DesJarlais was among those voting for the VA Accountability First Act of 2017 that is designed to streamline disciplinary procedures at the Veterans Administration. He noted that federal employees collected performance bonuses, while patients died on secret waiting lists, according to a CNN investigation. He also voted ... (click for more)
Re: Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)
Just 48 hours after an enlightening meeting between the Commissioners of Hamilton County and the Department of Education’s School Board, there comes four pages of irrefutable proof that children in our public school system will most certainly suffer during the 2017-20128 fiscal year. That is, unless drastic emergency measures are taken by those who hold the purse strings in a great ... (click for more)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Brainerd Panthers had visions of winning a state basketball title this year after finishing second in 2016, but the Haywood Tomcats had other ideas. The Panthers played well for most of the game here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday morning, but when push came to shove and the game was hanging in the balance, nobody from Brainerd could stop Haywood senior ... (click for more)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Brainerd’s standout guard Kentrell Evans thought for a minute before assessing the talents of Haywood’s Dedric Boyd in postgame remarks following Thursday’s Class 2A state tournament game. “He’s a great player,” Evans said. “I wish he hadn’t knocked down so many shots, but he did. Hats off to him. Going into the game we wanted to speed him up so he might ... (click for more)