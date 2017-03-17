 Friday, March 17, 2017 64.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

General Sessions Court Judge David Bales Takes Medical Leave Of Absence

Friday, March 17, 2017

General Sessions Court, Division II, Judge David E. Bales, who was appointed by the County Commission on Oct. 24, 2005, then elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2012, announced on Friday that he will immediately be taking a medical leave of absence.

Judge Bales said in a statement, "As many know, I have been recently treated for cancer and I appreciate the tremendous community-wide support that you have given me. However, in an effort to fulfill my public responsibility I returned to the bench prematurely. I now know that I need more time to recover.

"Therefore, I have decided to take additional time off to rest and recuperate so I can plan to return to the bench with full vigor and strength to serve the citizens of Hamilton County."

Judge Clarence E. Shattuck said, "On behalf of all the General Sessions Court judges and the legal community, we deeply respect Judge Bales' decision to take additional time to recover. We wish him a quick recovery and look forward to him returning to the bench as soon as possible."


Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Children Will Suffer

Just 48 hours after an enlightening meeting between the Commissioners of Hamilton County and the Department of Education’s School Board, there comes four pages of irrefutable proof that children in our public school system will most certainly suffer during the 2017-20128 fiscal year. That is, unless drastic emergency measures are taken by those who hold the purse strings in a great ... (click for more)

Brainerd Falls To Haywood In AA State Hoops

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Brainerd Panthers had visions of winning a state basketball title this year after finishing second in 2016, but the Haywood Tomcats had other ideas. The Panthers played well for most of the game here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday morning, but when push came to shove and the game was hanging in the balance, nobody from Brainerd could stop Haywood senior ... (click for more)

Tomcats' Boyd Delivers TKO Against Brainerd

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Brainerd’s standout guard Kentrell Evans thought for a minute before assessing the talents of Haywood’s Dedric Boyd in postgame remarks following Thursday’s Class 2A state tournament game. “He’s a great player,” Evans said. “I wish he hadn’t knocked down so many shots, but he did. Hats off to him. Going into the game we wanted to speed him up so he might ... (click for more)


