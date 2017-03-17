2 Arrested In Whitfield County On Drug Charges

Friday, March 17, 2017

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit received information that an individual identified as Pedro Valencia-Barragan AKA “Peter Barragan” was distributing methamphetamine in Whitfield County, and the surrounding North Georgia area. Investigators determined the suspect’s residence was in Calhoun, Georgia. The Calhoun Police Department was notified and a joint investigation was initiated.

On Thursday, investigators determined the suspect, Valencia-Barragan was planning on receiving a large shipment of methamphetamine from his supplier and then delivering a large quantity of the substance to the Dalton area. Surveillance was conducted on the suspect’s residence in Calhoun, and during the surveillance, investigators were able to identify a subject named Victor Astoria Garcia, from Lawrenceville, Ga., as being Valencia-Barragan’s source of supply for the methamphetamine.

During the surveillance, officers observed Valencia-Barragan and Garcia leave the residence in a 2004 white Nissan Quest and travel toward Whitfield County. Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle at South Dixie Road and Carbondale Road, in Whitfield County. A search of the vehicle resulted in over two pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of around $ 75,000 being recovered, as well as some marijuana. Investigators then returned to Calhoun and conducted a search of Valencia-Barragan’s residence, additional methamphetamine and marijuana was recovered.

Pedro Valencia-Barragan, 40, of Calhoun, and Victor A. Garcia, 35, were arrested and both were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine. Valencia-Barragan was additionally charged with use of communication facilities to drug transactions and possession of marijuana. Both suspects are currently on parole for previous trafficking in methamphetamine convictions. Both are being held in the Whitfield Count Jail.