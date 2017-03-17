 Friday, March 17, 2017 64.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Arrested In Whitfield County On Drug Charges

Pedro Valencia
Pedro Valencia

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit received information that an individual identified as Pedro Valencia-Barragan AKA “Peter Barragan” was distributing methamphetamine in Whitfield County, and the surrounding North Georgia area. Investigators determined the suspect’s residence was in Calhoun, Georgia. The Calhoun Police Department was notified and a joint investigation was initiated.

On Thursday, investigators determined the suspect, Valencia-Barragan was planning on receiving a large shipment of methamphetamine from his supplier and then delivering a large quantity of the substance to the Dalton area. Surveillance was conducted on the suspect’s residence in Calhoun, and during the surveillance, investigators were able to identify a subject named Victor Astoria Garcia, from Lawrenceville, Ga., as being Valencia-Barragan’s source of supply for the methamphetamine.

During the surveillance, officers observed Valencia-Barragan and Garcia leave the residence in a 2004 white Nissan Quest and travel toward Whitfield County. Officers conducted a stop of the vehicle at South Dixie Road and Carbondale Road, in Whitfield County. A search of the vehicle resulted in over two pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of around $ 75,000 being recovered, as well as some marijuana. Investigators then returned to Calhoun and conducted a search of Valencia-Barragan’s residence, additional methamphetamine and marijuana was recovered.

Pedro Valencia-Barragan, 40, of Calhoun, and Victor A. Garcia, 35, were arrested and both were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine. Valencia-Barragan was additionally charged with use of communication facilities to drug transactions and possession of marijuana. Both suspects are currently on parole for previous trafficking in methamphetamine convictions. Both are being held in the Whitfield Count Jail.  

Victor Garcia
Victor Garcia

Mahler, 70, Indicted For Aggravated Sexual Battery

Rep. DesJarlais Votes For Bills To Improve VA Care

A 70-year-old Chattanooga man has been indicted for aggravated sexual battery. Len K. Mahler, of 1203 Radmoor Dr., had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13, the indictment says. ... (click for more)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais was among those voting for the VA Accountability First Act of 2017 that is designed to streamline disciplinary procedures at the Veterans Administration.   ... (click for more)

Mahler, 70, Indicted For Aggravated Sexual Battery

A 70-year-old Chattanooga man has been indicted for aggravated sexual battery. Len K. Mahler, of 1203 Radmoor Dr., had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13, the indictment says. It says it happened prior to July 26, 2015, at his home in East Brainerd. (click for more)

Rep. DesJarlais Votes For Bills To Improve VA Care

Rep. Scott DesJarlais was among those voting for the VA Accountability First Act of 2017 that is designed to streamline disciplinary procedures at the Veterans Administration.   He noted that federal employees collected performance bonuses, while patients died on secret waiting lists, according to a CNN investigation.        He also voted ... (click for more)

Opinion

Scrutinize County Accounts Before Raising Taxes

Re:  Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now Roy, Before you throw your weight behind an across the board tax increase you should be calling for an outside auditor to comb the financial expenditures / budgets of all Hamilton County departments. Throughout the year I have seen numerous examples of wasteful spending and here we go again using the children as pawns to justify a ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Children Will Suffer

Just 48 hours after an enlightening meeting between the Commissioners of Hamilton County and the Department of Education’s School Board, there comes four pages of irrefutable proof that children in our public school system will most certainly suffer during the 2017-20128 fiscal year. That is, unless drastic emergency measures are taken by those who hold the purse strings in a great ... (click for more)

Sports

Brainerd Falls To Haywood In AA State Hoops

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Brainerd Panthers had visions of winning a state basketball title this year after finishing second in 2016, but the Haywood Tomcats had other ideas. The Panthers played well for most of the game here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday morning, but when push came to shove and the game was hanging in the balance, nobody from Brainerd could stop Haywood senior ... (click for more)

Tomcats' Boyd Delivers TKO Against Brainerd

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Brainerd’s standout guard Kentrell Evans thought for a minute before assessing the talents of Haywood’s Dedric Boyd in postgame remarks following Thursday’s Class 2A state tournament game. “He’s a great player,” Evans said. “I wish he hadn’t knocked down so many shots, but he did. Hats off to him. Going into the game we wanted to speed him up so he might ... (click for more)


