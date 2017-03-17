Work Underway On Collegedale Commons As Fundraising Continues For Phase 2

Friday, March 17, 2017

A groundbreaking was held to launch The Commons In Colledgedale.



Phase One, costing $3.5 million, is funded and is under construction.



Phase Two, including a sound stage and clock tower will cost $1.5 million. Officials said $500,000 has been funded.

The goal is to raise $1 million by December.



On Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at The Commons property, the foundation will be hosting "Donuts with Dave" and selling bricks.



Small bricks are $150 and large bricks are $300.

The arboretum level donation for a named tree is $2,500.

Donations are tax deductible.

The eight-acre site adjacent to City Hall on Swinyar Drive was purchased entirely with money given by an anonymous donor, specifically for this purpose.

It was announced earlier that the project, when finished, will include an outdoor stage that opens to a two-acre green space. On both sides of the green space, covered open-air structures will be built. Each will be 30,000 square feet and will house a farmers market and craft vendors. It will be modeled after the pavilion by Finley Stadium and operated by Chattanooga Market, it was stated.

A 10,000-square-foot “party barn” to accommodate events such as weddings or large meetings will be able to seat 550 people. Another building, a 6,000-square-foot meeting hall, will have a large conference room and other meeting rooms with storage closets for use by various organizations. This building will allow the present-day meeting rooms at city hall to be converted to office space.

The building of the development is planned in stages. The farmers market, dirt work, parking lots and landscaping will be the first to be completed. The party barn will come next followed by the sound stage and town hall.